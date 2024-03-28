Dilip Tirkey congratulates Sreejesh on being appointed co-chair of FIH Athletes Committee

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey on Thursday congratulated PR Sreejesh on being appointed as co-chair of the FIH Athletes Committee, stating that the veteran goalkeeper can play a big role in directly impacting the lives of fellow players.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday named its new Athletes Committee, to be led by co-chairs Chilean women’s hockey team defenders Camila Caram and Sreejesh.

While Caram has been appointed as co-chair and Athletes Committee Representative in the Executive Board, Sreejesh is the co-chair and will lead the planning and meetings along with Caram.

“It is heartening to see PR Sreejesh assume a role with the FIH that would directly impact the lives of hockey players. A veteran like him will have the experience and perspective to advise on the betterment of athletes who have picked up hockey sticks around the world,” Tirkey said in a HI release.

“We are looking forward to witnessing the positive impact Sreejesh will have on the youth in this role.” HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added: “We would like to congratulate PR Sreejesh on being appointed the co-chair of the new FIH Athletes Committee.

“Sreejesh is an empathetic leader and we are confident that, in his capacity as co-chair he will ensure that the voices of hockey players around the world are heeded, leading to the growth of the sport.”

The FIH Athletes Committee serves as a consultative body and makes recommendations to the FIH Executive Board, FIH Committees, Advisory Panels, and other bodies.

The roles also cover seeking and providing feedback to the FIH on behalf of all athletes, while developing and promoting resources and initiatives to athletes such as health and welfare, anti-doping, social media, creating stars to attract new fans, career preparation and management.

The committee also plays a central role in liaising with the Athletes’ Commission of the IOC and other sporting organisations to enable the sharing of information and research and ultimately develop the game of hockey.