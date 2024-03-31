MagazineBuy Print

GT vs SRH Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match

GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Here’s all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

Published : Mar 31, 2024 07:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram during their side’s IPL match against Mumbai Indians.
infoIcon

Last year’s finalist Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabadand be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held on March 31, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS
Gujarat Titans:
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR
SRH:
Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

