DC vs CSK Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match

DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Here’s all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match to be played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 07:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals takes on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.
Delhi Capitals takes on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy RV/The Hindu

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be held on March 31, Sunday..

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS
Delhi Capitals:
David Warner, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Yash Dhull, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Swastik Chikara, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk.
Chennai Super Kings:
MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi.

