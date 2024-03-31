DC vs CSK Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be held on March 31, Sunday..

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.