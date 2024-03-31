Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:
When will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be held on March 31, Sunday..
Where will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
What time will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
SQUADS
Delhi Capitals:
Chennai Super Kings:
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- DC vs CSK Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match
- GT vs SRH Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match
- GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
- Miami Open 2024: Bopanna and Ebden win second title of the year, beat Dodig and Krajicek in final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE