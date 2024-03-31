MagazineBuy Print

GT vs SRH, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Here are the fantasy predictions, possible playing XIs and squads ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 11:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during a practice session.
 Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during a practice session. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

 Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during a practice session. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking for their second win in the tournament after having won one and lost one each in two games.

Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams:

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson.

Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande.

Impact Player Options: Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Umran Malik, Akash Singh.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team
WICKETKEEPER
Heinrich Klaasen (c)
BATTERS
Shubman Gill, David Miller, Travis Head (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma
ALL-ROUNDERS
Aiden Markram, Azmatullah Omarzai
BOWLERS
Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, Mohit Sharma
Team Composition: GT 6:5 SRH Credits Left: 9.5
THE SQUADS
GUJARAT TITANS
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath. 
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan. 

