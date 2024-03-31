GT vs SRH, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking for their second win in the tournament after having won one and lost one each in two games.

Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams:

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson.

Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande.

Impact Player Options: Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Umran Malik, Akash Singh.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team WICKETKEEPER Heinrich Klaasen (c) BATTERS Shubman Gill, David Miller, Travis Head (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma ALL-ROUNDERS Aiden Markram, Azmatullah Omarzai BOWLERS Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, Mohit Sharma Team Composition: GT 6:5 SRH Credits Left: 9.5