DC vs CSK Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip in Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match?

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

DC - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Result after winning toss: Wins: 3/5

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2/5

CSK - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 4/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5

ACA-VDCA Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 7

Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 7