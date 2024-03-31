MagazineBuy Print

DC vs CSK Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip in Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match?

DC vs CSK Live Toss updates: Check the toss result from the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 18:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant with Khaleel Ahmed during a training session ahead of the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings.
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant with Khaleel Ahmed during a training session ahead of the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant with Khaleel Ahmed during a training session ahead of the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE: DELHI CAPITALS VS CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

DC - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Result after winning toss: Wins: 3/5

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2/5

CSK - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 4/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5

ACA-VDCA Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 7

Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 7

