DC vs CSK head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings stats, runs, wickets

DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match on Sunday.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 08:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni in action.
FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni in action. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni in action. | Photo Credit: ANI

In the 13th match of the IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the ADA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

DC vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches Played: 29
Delhi Capitals: 10
Chennai Super Kings: 19
Last Result: CSK won by 77 runs (2023)
DC Overall Record in IPL in Visakhapatnam
Matches Played: 5
Won: 2
Lost: 3
Highest Score: 167/4 (20) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2015)
Lowest Score: 121/6 (20) vs Rising Pune Supergiants (2016)

MOST RUNS IN DC vs CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
MS Dhoni (CSK) 27 629 34.94 140.40 63*
Suresh Raina (CSK) 22 552 29.05 132.05 59
Shikhar Dhawan 10 433 54.12 136.16 101*

MOST WICKETS IN DC vs CSK IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
R Ashwin (CSK, DC) 16 19 6.49 19.89 3/23
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 17 19 8.06 22.42 3/33
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) 18 17 7.48 25.17 3/9

