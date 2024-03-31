DC vs CSK head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings stats, runs, wickets

In the 13th match of the IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the ADA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

DC vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL Matches Played: 29 Delhi Capitals: 10 Chennai Super Kings: 19 Last Result: CSK won by 77 runs (2023)

DC Overall Record in IPL in Visakhapatnam Matches Played: 5 Won: 2 Lost: 3 Highest Score: 167/4 (20) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2015) Lowest Score: 121/6 (20) vs Rising Pune Supergiants (2016)

MOST RUNS IN DC vs CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS MS Dhoni (CSK) 27 629 34.94 140.40 63* Suresh Raina (CSK) 22 552 29.05 132.05 59 Shikhar Dhawan 10 433 54.12 136.16 101*

MOST WICKETS IN DC vs CSK IPL MATCHES