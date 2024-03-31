DC vs CSK head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings stats, runs, wickets

In the 13th match of the IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the ADA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:
DC vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches Played: 29
Delhi Capitals: 10
Chennai Super Kings: 19
Last Result: CSK won by 77 runs (2023)
DC Overall Record in IPL in Visakhapatnam
Matches Played: 5
Won: 2
Lost: 3
Highest Score: 167/4 (20) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2015)
Lowest Score: 121/6 (20) vs Rising Pune Supergiants (2016)
MOST RUNS IN DC vs CSK IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|MS Dhoni (CSK)
|27
|629
|34.94
|140.40
|63*
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|22
|552
|29.05
|132.05
|59
|Shikhar Dhawan
|10
|433
|54.12
|136.16
|101*
MOST WICKETS IN DC vs CSK IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|R Ashwin (CSK, DC)
|16
|19
|6.49
|19.89
|3/23
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|17
|19
|8.06
|22.42
|3/33
|Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)
|18
|17
|7.48
|25.17
|3/9
