DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st - David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitch Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), Tristian Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, A Nortje

Bowl 1st - David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), Tristian Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, A Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player Options: Abhishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.

Bowl 1st: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

Impact Player Options: Shivam Dube/Mustafizur Rahman, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Moeen Ali.

DC vs CSK DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS Rishabh Pant BATTERS David warner, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad ALL ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Daryl Mitchell BOWLERS Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav Team Composition: DC 5-6 CSK | Credits Left: 5