Hockey World Cup 2023 Top Scorers list: Rohidas, Hardik score for India; Australia’s Craig, Hayward lead after hattricks - Leading goal scorers tally

Team Sportstar
13 January, 2023 21:49 IST
Hardik Singh celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain.

Hardik Singh celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hockey World Cup 2023 started on January 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with eight teams competing across four games.

Tom Craig and Jeremy Hayward scored hat-tricks as Australia fired eight goals past France on the opening day. England’s Liam Ansell starred with two goal in his team’s 5-0 victory over Wales.

The top scorer of the tournament will be awarded the Hero Top Scorer award at the end of the tournament on January 29.

Here are is top scorers tally from the Hockey World Cup 2023:

RankPlayerTeamGames PlayedGoalsPenalty Corners
1Tom CraigAustralia 130
2Jeremy HaywardAustralia133
3Liam AnsellEngland122
4Nicholas BandurakEngland110
5Maico CasellaArgentina110
6Flynn OgilvieAustralia110
7Nicholas ParkEngland110
8Phil RoperEngland110
9Amit RohidasIndia111
10Hardik SinghIndia110
11Tom WickhamAustralia 110

(Tally updated after January 13 fixtures)

