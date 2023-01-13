Hockey World Cup 2023 started on January 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with eight teams competing across four games.

Tom Craig and Jeremy Hayward scored hat-tricks as Australia fired eight goals past France on the opening day. England’s Liam Ansell starred with two goal in his team’s 5-0 victory over Wales.

The top scorer of the tournament will be awarded the Hero Top Scorer award at the end of the tournament on January 29.

Here are is top scorers tally from the Hockey World Cup 2023:

Rank Player Team Games Played Goals Penalty Corners 1 Tom Craig Australia 1 3 0 2 Jeremy Hayward Australia 1 3 3 3 Liam Ansell England 1 2 2 4 Nicholas Bandurak England 1 1 0 5 Maico Casella Argentina 1 1 0 6 Flynn Ogilvie Australia 1 1 0 7 Nicholas Park England 1 1 0 8 Phil Roper England 1 1 0 9 Amit Rohidas India 1 1 1 10 Hardik Singh India 1 1 0 11 Tom Wickham Australia 1 1 0

(Tally updated after January 13 fixtures)

RELATED HOCKEY WORLD CUP COVERAGE