Hockey World Cup 2023 started on January 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with eight teams competing across four games.
Tom Craig and Jeremy Hayward scored hat-tricks as Australia fired eight goals past France on the opening day. England’s Liam Ansell starred with two goal in his team’s 5-0 victory over Wales.
The top scorer of the tournament will be awarded the Hero Top Scorer award at the end of the tournament on January 29.
Here are is top scorers tally from the Hockey World Cup 2023:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Games Played
|Goals
|Penalty Corners
|1
|Tom Craig
|Australia
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Jeremy Hayward
|Australia
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Liam Ansell
|England
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Nicholas Bandurak
|England
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Maico Casella
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Flynn Ogilvie
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Nicholas Park
|England
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Phil Roper
|England
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Amit Rohidas
|India
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Hardik Singh
|India
|1
|1
|0
|11
|Tom Wickham
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
(Tally updated after January 13 fixtures)
