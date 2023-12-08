MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

HI names 22-member Indian women’s team for 5-Nation tournament in Spain

India will play against Ireland, Germany, Spain and Belgium in the tournament which is scheduled to be held from December 15 to 22 in Valencia.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 12:51 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE: Savita Punia(R) will continue to lead the women’s side.
FILE: Savita Punia(R) will continue to lead the women’s side. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE: Savita Punia(R) will continue to lead the women’s side. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the Indian women’s hockey team, while veteran forward Vandana Katariya will be her deputy as the national federation on Friday announced a 22-member team for the upcoming 5-Nation Tournament in Spain.

India will play against Ireland, Germany, Spain and Belgium in the tournament which is scheduled to be held from December 15 to 22 in Valencia. It will serve as the preparatory assignment ahead of the all-important Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi beginning from January 13.

ALSO READ | Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup: India beats Korea 3-1 in classification match

“We are going with a well-balanced, strong team,” Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman said in a release from HI.

“The tournament gives the players an ideal platform to build on the recent performances and keep themselves in the right frame of mind heading into the all-important Olympic Qualifiers.

“The matches against the top European teams will also help us identify areas that need improvement ahead of the tournament, and we are looking forward to making the most out of the opportunity.”

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Gurjit Kaur, Akshata Abaso Dhekale Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur Forwards: Jyoti Chhatri, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (Vice-Captain), Beauty Dundung, Sharmila Devi.

Related Topics

Savita Punia /

Hockey India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. HI names 22-member Indian women’s team for 5-Nation tournament in Spain
    PTI
  2. Lakers crushes Pelicans to reach NBA Cup final
    AFP
  3. British MPs ask FA to ban trans players from women’s game
    Reuters
  4. Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup: India beats Korea 3-1 in classification match
    PTI
  5. Bundesliga preview: Unbeaten Bayern flying under the radar ahead of visit to Frankfurt
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. HI names 22-member Indian women’s team for 5-Nation tournament in Spain
    PTI
  2. Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup: India beats Korea 3-1 in classification match
    PTI
  3. Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: Spain thrashes India 4-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Junior Hockey World Cup 2023: India needs to guard against complacency against Spain
    PTI
  5. Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: India beat New Zealand in penalty shootout in 9th-16th classification match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. HI names 22-member Indian women’s team for 5-Nation tournament in Spain
    PTI
  2. Lakers crushes Pelicans to reach NBA Cup final
    AFP
  3. British MPs ask FA to ban trans players from women’s game
    Reuters
  4. Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup: India beats Korea 3-1 in classification match
    PTI
  5. Bundesliga preview: Unbeaten Bayern flying under the radar ahead of visit to Frankfurt
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment