Hockey India names 33-member core probable list for junior women's camp

Keeping in mind the upcoming major international tournaments including the World Cup, Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member core probable group for the junior women's camp.

The 33-member core group was selected after a three-week camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru Centre.

The initial 65 players were picked on the basis of their performance at the Hockey India annual domestic tournaments.

Speaking about the core group, the Indian women's team's chief coach Janneke Schopman said, "This is a talented group of players who have shown great promise in these past few weeks.

"They have good potential to further improve their game and be ready for some important tournaments this year including the FIH Women's Junior World Cup yet to be played in South Africa."