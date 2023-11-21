Hockey India names 34-member core probable group for National women’s coaching camp

Hockey India on Monday named the 34-member core probable group for the senior women’s national coaching camp, scheduled to take place from November 22 to December 10, 2023 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

This camp will be held ahead of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, set to take place from December 15 to 22.

India, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, and hosts Spain will be competing in the five-nation tournament in Valencia. It is a key step in the Indian women’s hockey team’s preparations for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 set to begin from January 13, 2024.

The Indian women’s hockey team players will feel confident as they return to camp after a dominating performance at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 earlier this month. India claimed the gold medal defeating Japan 4-0 in the final. India also remained unbeaten in the tournament that also saw participation from China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman explained the importance of the upcoming camp and said, “We have been in good form over the past couple of months, with the bronze medal at the Asian Games and the gold medal in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023. But it is important for us to continue to maintain our momentum and ensure we remain in the right frame of mind going into important competitions next year. Our sights are set on the Paris Olympics and to ensure a spot, we have to perform well at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

“The five-nation tournament is a good chance for us to test ourselves against European teams and also plan our strategies and make modifications as and when needed. The national coaching camp will allow us to regroup once again and work on the areas where we still need to and provide us with a roadmap to ensure we achieve our immediate goals.”