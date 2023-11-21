MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey India names 34-member core probable group for National women’s coaching camp

Hockey India on Monday named the 34-member core probable group for the senior women’s national coaching camp, scheduled to take place from November 22 to December 10, 2023 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 11:36 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
India at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India on Monday named the 34-member core probable group for the senior women’s national coaching camp, scheduled to take place from November 22 to December 10, 2023 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

This camp will be held ahead of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, set to take place from December 15 to 22.

India, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, and hosts Spain will be competing in the five-nation tournament in Valencia. It is a key step in the Indian women’s hockey team’s preparations for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 set to begin from January 13, 2024. 

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu’s Mareeswaran hopes to realise Olympic dreams through Senior Nationals Hockey tournament

The Indian women’s hockey team players will feel confident as they return to camp after a dominating performance at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 earlier this month. India claimed the gold medal defeating Japan 4-0 in the final. India also remained unbeaten in the tournament that also saw participation from China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman explained the importance of the upcoming camp and said, “We have been in good form over the past couple of months, with the bronze medal at the Asian Games and the gold medal in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023. But it is important for us to continue to maintain our momentum and ensure we remain in the right frame of mind going into important competitions next year. Our sights are set on the Paris Olympics and to ensure a spot, we have to perform well at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu’s Mareeswaran hopes to realise Olympic dreams through Senior Nationals Hockey tournament

“The five-nation tournament is a good chance for us to test ourselves against European teams and also plan our strategies and make modifications as and when needed. The national coaching camp will allow us to regroup once again and work on the areas where we still need to and provide us with a roadmap to ensure we achieve our immediate goals.”

Indian Women’s Hockey Team 34-member Core Group: 
GOALKEEPERS
Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki
DEFENDERS
Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary
MIDFIELDERS
Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur
FORWARDS
Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung

Related Topics

Hockey India /

Hockey Olympic Qualifiers /

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 /

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup 2023 sets record for most attended ICC event with 1.25 million spectators
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India names 34-member core probable group for National women’s coaching camp
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Wushu Championship 2023: Roshibina Devi wins silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar’s ICC ODI World Cup 2023 team of the tournament: Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Maxwell among stars in XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Atlanta to host opening game, Miami gets the final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey India names 34-member core probable group for National women’s coaching camp
    Team Sportstar
  2. Senior Men’s Hockey National Championship:  Karnataka, Manipur, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh win on Day 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tamil Nadu’s Mareeswaran hopes to realise Olympic dreams through Senior Nationals Hockey tournament
    Nigamanth P
  4. Fighting against the odds, Nilakanta and Manipur determined to enter quarterfinals
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. It is an outcome of teamwork, says Savita after third FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2023 nomination
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup 2023 sets record for most attended ICC event with 1.25 million spectators
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India names 34-member core probable group for National women’s coaching camp
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Wushu Championship 2023: Roshibina Devi wins silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar’s ICC ODI World Cup 2023 team of the tournament: Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Maxwell among stars in XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Atlanta to host opening game, Miami gets the final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment