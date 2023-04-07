Hockey

India appoints Halkett, Farry as analytical coaches for men’s and women’s hockey teams 

Farry, who helped Japan women win their maiden Asian Games gold medal in 2018, will assist head coach Janneke Schopman.

New Delhi 07 April, 2023 12:53 IST
FILE PHOTO: Japan head coach Anthony Farry giving instructions to his players during the FIH Champions Trophy match against Australia on November 22, 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Japan head coach Anthony Farry giving instructions to his players during the FIH Champions Trophy match against Australia on November 22, 2018. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for FIH

Hockey India on Friday roped in Rhett Halkett and Anthony Farry as the Analytical coaches of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams. Halkett and Farry will assist head coaches Craig Fulton and Janneke Schopman.

Farry guided Canada men’s team to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics and Japan women to their maiden Asian Games gold medal in 2018. He was also the head coach and High-Performance Director of the USA women’s side from August 2020 to April 2022.

Apart from Farry and Halkett, Hockey India also appointed Australian Alan Tan as scientific advisor to the national men’s team.

Halkett, who earned 155 caps for South Africa between 2010 and 2018, was the assistant coach of the Netherlands women’s side in 2020.

Tan, meanwhile, comes with over 10 years of experience working as the strength and conditioning coach at the New South Wales Institute of Sport.

