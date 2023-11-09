Hockey India announces team for FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023

Hockey India on Thursday, named the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 to be held between November 29 and December 10 in Chile.

India will play its first Pool C game on November 29 against Canada before meeting Germany and Belgium on November 30 and December 2 respectively.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for December 6 and the semifinals on December 8, while the final will be played on December 10.

The team which finished fourth last time out and missed out on a medal will be captained by Preeti and Vice Captained by Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

“We have an incredible talent pool, it wasn’t easy to select the final squad, but I believe we have chosen the best one for the World Cup and these players have worked very hard in the past couple of months leading up to the event,” said Junior Team Coach Tushar Khandker.

The players are excited, they have performed really well in the recent past and it’s a wonderful opportunity for them to showcase their talent on the prestigious platform.”

“We will have our training and practice matches in Argentina before heading to Chile, so that will help us in acclimatising to the conditions and setting the tempo for the Junior World Cup,” he added.