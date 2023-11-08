FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Indian women’s team to face New Zealand, USA and Italy in Pool B

The Indian women’s hockey team was drawn with New Zealand, USA and Italy in Pool B of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi leg from January 13 to 19, 2023.
While the Pool A consists of the team from Germany, Japan, Chile and Czech Republic.
The top-three teams will qualify for the Olympics based on their classification at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024.
After the round robin matches in the pool stage, the top two teams in each pool will qualify for the semifinals. The winning semifinalists will be assured of a top-two finish and qualify for the Paris Olympics, while the losing semifinalists will play the bronze medal match with the winner of that match also securing a Paris 2024 spot.
The Indian men’s team has already qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning gold at this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou.
