MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey Nationals 2023: Punjab takes on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu faces defending champions Haryana in semis

After nine days and 40 matches, and a good majority of them one-sided, the Hockey India 13th Senior National men’s hockey championship has entered the last four stage.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 19:02 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (white jersey) of Uttar Pradesh in action.
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (white jersey) of Uttar Pradesh in action. | Photo Credit: RAGU R
infoIcon

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (white jersey) of Uttar Pradesh in action. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

After nine days and 40 matches, including 36 group matches, and a good majority of them one-sided, the Hockey India 13th Senior National men’s hockey championship has entered the last four stage.

More than anything, the inclusion of 31 players from the National core group for the first time in the Senior Nationals after a brief hiatus has been a shot in the arm for the sport.

Playing against the likes of Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, forwards Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Abhishek Nain, among others would have done the young players a world of good.

READ | Telangana Hockey chief accuses Hockey India secretary of “extortion”; Bhola Nath rejects it, calling it “baseless”

The semifinals of the Nationals to be held here on Monday will witness Punjab taking on Karnataka and Tamil Nadu challenging defending champion Haryana.

A special mention must be made of the host, Tamil Nadu. Placed in Group B, TN had it very easy, winning matches against Arunachal and Assam. In the quarterfinals, it had a mountain to climb against Uttar Pradesh, and the odds were favouring the visitor. TN’s captain Joshua Benedict Wesley did the star-turn scoring a brace in TN’s 3-2 victory. It was the never-say-die spirit that proved to be the key.

Punjab will be the odds-on favourite against Karnataka, which has played like a well-oiled machine, it has its task cut out.

Haryana met its match in Odisha in the last eight clash. International Abhishek, however, bailed the team out by converting in ‘sudden death’. In the semifinals, Haryana has an opponent which will fight till the end.

There is a view that to avoid lop-sided matches, there be a segregation of teams based on their past performances and putting in place a ‘relegation and promotion’ system. India’s head coach Craig Fulton, acknowledged it when he told Sportstar that he has discussed it with Hockey India.

The introduction of video referral has been another bright spot for the Nationals. The 13th Senior Nationals, one hopes, will be the beginning of many such spots.

Related Topics

Men's National Hockey Championships /

Harmanpreet Singh /

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay /

Abhishek Nain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd T20: Ishan, Ruturaj drive India after Jaiswal hits half-century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey Nationals 2023: Punjab takes on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu faces defending champions Haryana in semis
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 26
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former England and Barcelona manager Terry Venables dies aged 80
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand bank on World Cup form ahead of Bangladesh Tests
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey Nationals 2023: Punjab takes on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu faces defending champions Haryana in semis
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Telangana Hockey chief accuses Hockey India secretary of “extortion”; Bhola Nath rejects it, calling it “baseless”
    PTI
  3. Hockey Nationals 2023: TN edges out UP in semis to meet defending champion Haryana
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Hockey Nationals: Inquisitive ball boys from Tamil Nadu’s hockey nursery Kovilpatti keen to learn and ‘explore’
    Nigamanth P
  5. Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for domestic head coaches
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd T20: Ishan, Ruturaj drive India after Jaiswal hits half-century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey Nationals 2023: Punjab takes on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu faces defending champions Haryana in semis
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 26
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former England and Barcelona manager Terry Venables dies aged 80
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand bank on World Cup form ahead of Bangladesh Tests
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment