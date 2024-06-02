IND vs GBR LIVE Score, FIH Pro League hockey: India 0-2 Great Britain as Bandurak scores two goals to give host lead in first half

Key Updates
- June 02, 2024 17:38SECOND QUARTER ENDS
India on the counter again, led by Mandeep and Hardik. Only 12 seconds left in the quarter. India unable to score as the first half comes to an end.
- June 02, 2024 17:3629’
India with more possession this quarter. Trying to enter the D in as many ways possible.
- June 02, 2024 17:3327’
Sreejesh with a geat save to deny a third goal for Britain. An aerial pass to make it into the D. India with great play to take a shot at goal but Harmanpreet is unable to get his side a first goal this game.
- June 02, 2024 17:3124’
India now on the counter. Quick passes by the sideline to find Abhishek but in vain. India slowing the pace to try making it past the British players.
- June 02, 2024 17:3022’
Great Britain seem to penetrate the shooting circle with ease. But the Indian side does a good job to push back.
- June 02, 2024 17:2720’
Great move by Sumit and India now on the charge. Gurjant leads the way on the counter but the goalie does a great job to prevent a goal.
- June 02, 2024 17:2619’
A good save by Sreejesh to deny Britain a third. The host waste no time in finding their way back into the shooting circle.
- June 02, 2024 17:2518’
India plays deep passes in its half but are met by the Britain players.
- June 02, 2024 17:2416’
India start the second quarter.
- June 02, 2024 17:18FIRST QUARTER ENDS
India now with the ball, trying to make it towards the shooting circle. A video referral by India just a few seconds before the quarter ends. PC for India. Big deflection and it is taken again. Britain can’t counter again as the first quarter comes to an end.
- June 02, 2024 17:1613’
The game seems to have slowed down for a bit. Britain with back passes to maintain possession. India continue to find its way to get on the scoresheet.
- June 02, 2024 17:1512’
The host seems to be getting closer to the target much more than India. India constantly having to defend, being pushed back into its half.
- June 02, 2024 17:1210’ IND 0-2 GBR
With five minutes left, India still on the hunt for an equaliser after Britain get the lead. And GOAL for the Brits! Bandurak scores again to double the lead.
- June 02, 2024 17:109’
Britain on the attack from the right flank. But pushed back by the Indian side. Both sides making use of every opportunity to attack.
- June 02, 2024 17:087’ PC for India
India with longer passes to change sides but great interception by Britain. A great attempt by India! PC for India. A terrific shot by Harmanpreet by misses the target.
- June 02, 2024 17:075’ PC for Great Britain
Great Britain gets the first PC of the game. Harmanpreet guides it out of the shooting circle.
- June 02, 2024 17:054’
The Men in Blue starting to move towards the British D. Not leaving much room for Britain to move forward.
- June 02, 2024 17:042’ IND 0-1 GBR
GOAL! Nicholas Bandurak scores to give the host the lead within the second minute. This is his 14th career goal. India showing real intent to find the target
- June 02, 2024 17:001’
The hooter goes and the first quarter begins. Hardik with a great pass to Gurjant. India make it to the D to start well. Britain on the counter.
- June 02, 2024 16:58Delay in start
There seems to be a delay in the start of the game.
- June 02, 2024 16:51Both teams enter the field
India and Great Britain enter the field for their national anthems.
- June 02, 2024 16:40How does the points system work in the FIH Pro League?
This is how the points system works in FIH Pro League:-
3 - Points for an outright win
1 - One point for a draw
1+1 - Bonus point for winning a drawn match in the shootout
0 - No points for the losing side
- June 02, 2024 16:33India’s starting line-up
- June 02, 2024 16:30India men’s and women’s hockey teams take on Great Britain in the FIH Pro League
- June 02, 2024 16:25What happened the last time the two sides met?
India faced Great Britain last in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 season. The Harmanpreet-led outfit beat then table-topper Great Britain 4-2 in a shootout at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in London.
At the final hooter, the score was level at 4-4 taking the match to a shootout. Indian skipper Harmanpreet (7’), Mandeep Singh (19’), Sukhjeet Singh (28’) and Abhishek (50’) were India’s goal scorers while British forward Sam Ward (8’, 39’, 47’, 53’) netted all four goals for the home side.
It was the Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak who made two important saves in the shootout to help India win a bonus point. Both teams shared a point each for the draw.
- June 02, 2024 16:15H2H RECORD
Total matches played-21
India-9
Great Britain-11
Draw-1
- June 02, 2024 15:55PREVIEW
India takes on Great Britain in the sixth match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in London.
The Men in Blue defeated Germany 3-0 in its previous match with goals from Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Gujrant Singh. India currently occupy the third place in the points table with 24 points from the 13 games.
Seventh-placed Great Britain has seven points from five matches with plenty of games in hand. The host beat Ireland 5-1 in its last game with Sam Ward scoring a brace.
- June 02, 2024 15:45When and where to watch the FIH Pro League match between India and Great Britain?
The match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema, while Sports18-3 and Sports18-1 HD will broadcast the same.
