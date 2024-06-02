IND vs GBR LIVE Score, FIH Pro League hockey: India 0-2 Great Britain as Bandurak scores two goals to give host lead in first half

June 02, 2024 16:25

What happened the last time the two sides met?

India faced Great Britain last in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 season. The Harmanpreet-led outfit beat then table-topper Great Britain 4-2 in a shootout at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in London.

At the final hooter, the score was level at 4-4 taking the match to a shootout. Indian skipper Harmanpreet (7’), Mandeep Singh (19’), Sukhjeet Singh (28’) and Abhishek (50’) were India’s goal scorers while British forward Sam Ward (8’, 39’, 47’, 53’) netted all four goals for the home side.

It was the Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak who made two important saves in the shootout to help India win a bonus point. Both teams shared a point each for the draw.