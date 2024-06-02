MagazineBuy Print

FIH Pro League: Abhishek’s goal in vain as Great Britain beats India 3-1 with strikes from Bandurak, Calnan

Nicholas Bandurak found the net in the second minute to give the host the lead despite India’s quick start and then doubled the lead for his side in the 11th minute.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 18:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hardik Singh of India controls the ball during the FIH Pro League Men’s match at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.
Hardik Singh of India controls the ball during the FIH Pro League Men’s match at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Hardik Singh of India controls the ball during the FIH Pro League Men's match at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian men’s hockey team lost to host Great Britain 1-3 in the European leg of the FIH Pro League season at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London on Sunday.

Nicholas Bandurak found the net in the second minute to give the host the lead despite India’s quick start. Britain started to get more possession of the ball before Bandurak scored again in the 11th minute.

Trailing by two goals at the end of the first half, Harmanpreet’s side started strong in the third quarter. Within the first five minutes, it was Abhishek (35th minute) who got on the scoresheet for India.

Both sides relied more on the counterattacks, making good use of any missed shot or unconnected pass. India remained in search for the equaliser until the fourth quarter before it conceded another goal.

This time, it was Will Canan who scored for the home side in the 47th minute. Despite a video referral to check if the goal could be allowed, the decision went Britain’s way, extending its lead further.

As the final quarter came to an end, the Men in Blue succumbed to a 1-3 defeat in the hands of Great Britain in regulation time. India was unable to make it three consecutive wins after beating Germany and Argentina in the last two games.

Great Britain now has back-to-back wins after defeating Ireland 1-5 in its first game at home. The host is placed seventh on the table with 10 points from six games, and have plenty of matches in hand.

India is currently in third place with 24 points after playing 14 matches, and face Germany on June 8.

