FIH Women’s Hockey5s WC: India beats New Zealand 11-1 to enter semfinals

New Zealand took the lead courtesy of a goal from Oriwa Hepi (2nd minute) but India equalized within fifteen seconds as Deepika Soreng (2nd) found the back of the net with an astonishing finish.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 16:36 IST , Muscat - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Indian players during the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup match against New Zealand.
Indian players during the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Indian players during the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rutaja Pisal scored four goals while Deepika Soreng struck thrice as India hammered New Zealand 11-1 to enter the semifinals of the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup here.

New Zealand took the lead courtesy of a goal from Oriwa Hepi (2nd minute) but India equalized within fifteen seconds as Deepika Soreng (2nd) found the back of the net with an astonishing finish. Rutaja (9th) put India in the lead before Mumtaz Khan (10th, 11th) quickly fired back-to-back goals.

The goal-fest continued with India again scoring two more quick goals, this time from Mariana Kujur (13th, 14th) as the first half ended with India leading 6-1.

India’s control of proceedings continued and Rutaja (22nf) scored her second goal of the match. Deepika (25th) also brought up her second goal before Rutaja (26th, 28th) added two more goals to her tally.

Deepika (29th) then scored another goal to complete her hat-trick as India won the game 11-1.

India faces South Africa in the semifinal.

