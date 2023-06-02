India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 2: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info

Published : Jun 02, 2023 15:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

PREVIEW

India will hope to bounce back from the two successive defeats in the ongoing Pro League in its upcoming match against Belgium on Friday.

Craig Fulton’s boys went down to Belgium and GB 2-1 and 4-2, respectively, last week in what was the new head coach’s first assignment. Midfielder Hardik Singh said the team was focused on improving its showing as second-placed India looks to lose down the gap at the top of the standings.

When and where to watch FIH Pro League 2022-23 India vs Belgium match in India? The match between India and Belgium will start at 7:10PM IST on June 2 (Friday). The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports First channel while the live stream of the same will be available on Fancode and watch.hockey

“As a team, it went well but we have to finish well inside the circle. We are playing after a long time against teams who are coming on the back off playing European Hockey League. We last played in Feb-March. Our focus and attention will be on the next two matches,” said Hardik.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who scored twice against Great Britain, said, “The two matches were different while coming up against completely different structures. One plays zonally while the other plays man-to-man. New coach. The coach noted that we have to improve step-by-step. Our target is to improve and win but structure-wise we are doing well and we are implementing the ideas on the pitch. We can improve more.”

With six matches left in the Pro League, Harmanpreet – India’s primary drag-flicker – stated that the team will ‘like to try every flicker and try out new variations.’

- Aashin Prasad

HEAD-TO-HEAD

India-18 | Belgium-18 | Draw-4

INDIAN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh