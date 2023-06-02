Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 2: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info

Second-placed India will take on Olympic champion Belgium in its 11th FIH Pro League 2022-23 match in London on Friday.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 15:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India faces Belgium in its 11th match of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 season in London on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: India faces Belgium in its 11th match of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 season in London on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India faces Belgium in its 11th match of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 season in London on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

PREVIEW

India will hope to bounce back from the two successive defeats in the ongoing Pro League in its upcoming match against Belgium on Friday.

Craig Fulton’s boys went down to Belgium and GB 2-1 and 4-2, respectively, last week in what was the new head coach’s first assignment. Midfielder Hardik Singh said the team was focused on improving its showing as second-placed India looks to lose down the gap at the top of the standings.

When and where to watch FIH Pro League 2022-23 India vs Belgium match in India?
The match between India and Belgium will start at 7:10PM IST on June 2 (Friday). The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports First channel while the live stream of the same will be available on Fancode and watch.hockey

“As a team, it went well but we have to finish well inside the circle. We are playing after a long time against teams who are coming on the back off playing European Hockey League. We last played in Feb-March. Our focus and attention will be on the next two matches,” said Hardik.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who scored twice against Great Britain, said, “The two matches were different while coming up against completely different structures. One plays zonally while the other plays man-to-man. New coach. The coach noted that we have to improve step-by-step. Our target is to improve and win but structure-wise we are doing well and we are implementing the ideas on the pitch. We can improve more.”

With six matches left in the Pro League, Harmanpreet – India’s primary drag-flicker – stated that the team will ‘like to try every flicker and try out new variations.’

- Aashin Prasad

HEAD-TO-HEAD

India-18 | Belgium-18 | Draw-4

INDIAN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh

Related Topics

FIH Pro League /

India /

Belgium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Nuggets’ dominant Game 1 win against Heat
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 2: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Members of 1983 World Cup-winning team urge wrestlers not to take hasty decision
    PTI
  4. Allardyce leaves Leeds after relegation
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona and Wolfsburg meet in Women’s Champions League final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 2: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. India junior women’s hockey team aim to win maiden junior Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. India wins Junior Asia Cup, beats Pakistan 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. India 2-1 Pakistan Highlights, Junior Asia Cup Final: India defends Asian crown with thrilling win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro League: India vows to bounce back after defeats to Belgium, Great Britain
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Nuggets’ dominant Game 1 win against Heat
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 2: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Members of 1983 World Cup-winning team urge wrestlers not to take hasty decision
    PTI
  4. Allardyce leaves Leeds after relegation
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona and Wolfsburg meet in Women’s Champions League final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment