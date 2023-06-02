IND 4-0 BEL Live Score, FIH Pro League 2022-23: Harmanpreet brace keeps India in front against Belgium at half-time

- June 02, 2023 19:4627’
A move down the right flank from the Belgians, De Sloover manages to take the ball inside the Indian circle but doesn’t earn a PC.
- June 02, 2023 19:4425’
Aerial passes on both ends of the pitch in quick succession. However, on both occasions, excellent defensive work saves the day.
- June 02, 2023 19:4223’
Both Harmanpreet and Onana are back on the pitch after serving their respective two-minute suspensions.
- June 02, 2023 19:4021’
Belgium loses the man advantage as Onana too gets a green card 20 seconds later.
- June 02, 2023 19:4020’
Harmanpreet, soon after scoring, is awarded a green card for breaking play. India down to 10 men.
- June 02, 2023 19:3820’ Harmanpreet doubles India’s lead!
PC for India. Harmanpreet with a strong drag-flick and despite a touch from Van Doran, manages to find the bottom left corner. The Indian takes his tally to 14 goals in this FIH Pro League season.
- June 02, 2023 19:3719’
Impressive 3D skills from Poncelet to take the ball inside the Indian circle from the right along the baseline but it does not materialise into anything significant for the men in white.
- June 02, 2023 19:3518’
Boccard with a superb run down the left flank. Shot on target by Belgium and Sreejesh saves!
- June 02, 2023 19:3316’
Challenge from behind on Dohmen by Harmanpreet inside the Indian circle. PC to Belgium. Luypaert with the shot, Jarmanpreet clears it before the ball could hit Sreejesh’s stretched left leg. However, Belgium earns another PC quickly. Poor drag-flick from Luypaert and India keeps its one-goal-lead.
- June 02, 2023 19:3115’
Second quarter begins. Akashdeep intercepts an aerial pass on the edge of his own circle to stop a Belgian attack.
- June 02, 2023 19:2814’
Final minute of the opening quarter. Boccard to Biekens, who enters the Indian circle from the right but the Indian defense clears the ball away. India leads 1-0 after first quarter.
- June 02, 2023 19:2613’
Belgium looking to construct something from the back as Indian defense sits deep in the final two minutes of the first quarter.
- June 02, 2023 19:2410’
William Ghislain tries to take on the entire Indian defense on his own from the right flank but eventually loses possession.
- June 02, 2023 19:229’
Harmanpreet’s attempt off the PC is blocked and so is Abhishek’s from the rebound. Van Doran to the rescue for the Belgians.
- June 02, 2023 19:228’
Wegnez loses the ball to a defender at the top of the Indian circle. No harm done to the Indian goal. And in a matter of a few seconds, it is the men in blue who launch yet another counter-attack with Sanjay winning a Penalty Corner on the right.
- June 02, 2023 19:185’
Jarmanpreet with a brilliant interception stops a white shirt from entering the Indian circle from the right before passing the ball to Akashdeep who then puts it through along the right flank for Sukhjeet but Wegnez gets to the ball first.
- June 02, 2023 19:164’
Belgium trying to settle and play the possession game after conceding the early goal.
- June 02, 2023 19:141’ Vivek gives India lead!
Vivek Sagar Prasad with a powerful strike to the right of the Belgian goalkeeper Van Doran after a quick counter-attack from the men in blue.
- June 02, 2023 19:121’
The first quarter is underway. Belgium takes the pushoff and plays from left to right.
- June 02, 2023 19:06TIME FOR LIVE ACTION
The two teams make their way onto the pitch. India in blue jersey and Belgium in white.
- June 02, 2023 18:59INDIAN SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh
- June 02, 2023 18:40Top scorers in FIH Pro League 2022-23 season
1. Harmanpreet Singh (IND) - 13 goals in 10 matches
2. Joel Rintala (AUS) - 7 goals in 4 matches
3. Nicholas Bandurak (GBR) - 6 goals in 10 matches
3. Alexander Hendrickx (BEL) - 6 goals in 4 matches
3. Marc Reyne (ESP) - 6 goals in 8 matches
- June 02, 2023 18:31Head-to-head record
India-18 | Belgium-18 | Draw-4
- June 02, 2023 18:20When and where to watch?
The match between India and Belgium will start at 7:10PM IST on June 2 (Friday). The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports First channel while the live stream of the same will be available on Fancode and watch.hockey
- June 02, 2023 18:11MATCH PREVIEW
India will hope to bounce back from the two successive defeats in the ongoing Pro League in its match against Belgium today.
Craig Fulton’s boys went down to Belgium and GB 2-1 and 4-2, respectively, last week in what was the new head coach’s first assignment. Midfielder Hardik Singh said the team was focused on improving its showing as second-placed India looks to lose down the gap at the top of the standings.
“As a team, it went well but we have to finish well inside the circle. We are playing after a long time against teams who are coming on the back off playing European Hockey League. We last played in Feb-March. Our focus and attention will be on the next two matches,” said Hardik.
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who scored twice against Great Britain, said, “The two matches were different while coming up against completely different structures. One plays zonally while the other plays man-to-man. New coach. The coach noted that we have to improve step-by-step. Our target is to improve and win but structure-wise we are doing well and we are implementing the ideas on the pitch. We can improve more.”
With six matches left in the Pro League, Harmanpreet – India’s primary drag-flicker – stated that the team will ‘like to try every flicker and try out new variations.’
- Aashin Prasad
