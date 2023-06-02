IND 4-0 BEL Live Score, FIH Pro League 2022-23: Harmanpreet brace keeps India in front against Belgium at half-time

June 02, 2023 18:11

MATCH PREVIEW

India will hope to bounce back from the two successive defeats in the ongoing Pro League in its match against Belgium today.

Craig Fulton’s boys went down to Belgium and GB 2-1 and 4-2, respectively, last week in what was the new head coach’s first assignment. Midfielder Hardik Singh said the team was focused on improving its showing as second-placed India looks to lose down the gap at the top of the standings.

“As a team, it went well but we have to finish well inside the circle. We are playing after a long time against teams who are coming on the back off playing European Hockey League. We last played in Feb-March. Our focus and attention will be on the next two matches,” said Hardik.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who scored twice against Great Britain, said, “The two matches were different while coming up against completely different structures. One plays zonally while the other plays man-to-man. New coach. The coach noted that we have to improve step-by-step. Our target is to improve and win but structure-wise we are doing well and we are implementing the ideas on the pitch. We can improve more.”

With six matches left in the Pro League, Harmanpreet – India’s primary drag-flicker – stated that the team will ‘like to try every flicker and try out new variations.’

- Aashin Prasad