India edges France 5-4 to record lone win of 5-nations Tournament 2023 

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated France 5-4 in their fourth and final match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Saturday.   

Published : Dec 20, 2023 19:22 IST , Valencia - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jugraj Singh
Jugraj Singh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Jugraj Singh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated France 5-4 in their fourth and final match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Saturday.   

The first quarter saw France take the lead by means of a penalty corner conversion from Lucas Montecot (11’). India quickly equalized early in the second quarter after a field goal from Vivek Sagar Prasad (16’). Jugraj Singh (20’) then put India in the lead after converting a penalty corner before captain Harmanpreet Singh (25’) doubled the lead through another penalty corner. France was soon awarded a penalty stroke and Etienne Tynevez (28’) scored to make full use of it as the score read 3-2 in favour of India at halftime.  

France equalized late in the third quarter with a field goal from Gaspard Baumgarten (43’). With the score reading 3-3, both the teams tried to break through each other’s defence in the final quarter.  

France stole the lead through another penalty corner conversion by Etienne Tynevez (53’) but their joy was short-lived, as Harmanpreet Singh (56’) scored through a penalty corner to bring up his second goal. Jugraj Singh (60’) returned to score his second goal through yet another penalty corner as India went on to win 5-4 and end their tournament on a high.

Related Topics

Hockey India

