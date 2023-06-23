MagazineBuy Print

FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 2023: India to open campaign against Canada - matches, schedule, venue and timings 

Having clinched the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Japan recently, the Indian team will enter the event high on confidence and aim to clinch the elusive trophy for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 11:57 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team player celebrate after winning the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, in Kakamigahara, Japan, on June 11, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team player celebrate after winning the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, in Kakamigahara, Japan, on June 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team player celebrate after winning the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, in Kakamigahara, Japan, on June 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Clubbed in Pool C in the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 2023, India will open its campaign against Canada on November 29 before playing Germany on November 30 at Field Hockey Sports Centre, National Stadium, Santiago, Chile. The Indian girls are scheduled to play Belgium in its final pool match on December 2.

The final of the World Cup will take place on December 10.

Having clinched the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Japan in June this year, the Indian team will enter the event high on confidence and aim to clinch the elusive trophy for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Notably, India came close to winning the bronze medal in the last edition of the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup but could not realise the dream as it lost to England in the third-place playoff.

FIH Junior Women’s World Cup India Schedule:
November 29: India vs Canada - 2 PM IST
November 30: India vs Germany - 4:30 PM IST
December 2: India vs Belgium - 10:00 PM IST
Final - December 10, 7:15 PM IST
Venue: Field Hockey Sports Centre, National Stadium, Santiago, Chile

Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 winning captain Preeti said, “We are thrilled to see the Pools for the World Cup unveiled. It is an exciting moment for our team as we gear up to compete against some of the best junior teams from around the world.”

“Yes, the team is very excited,” Indian Junior Women’s Team Coach Harvinder Singh said, before adding, “despite the historic victory in Japan. The team is aware that there are a few areas where we need to improve, and we have identified those areas and are currently working on them as we prepare for the prestigious Junior Women’s World Cup in Chile.”

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
