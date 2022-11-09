Hockey

FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022: Savita leads 20-member Indian squad, Navjot Kaur returns

The new tournament brings in a system of promotion-relegation as the champion team will be promoted to the FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League’s 2023-2024 season.

Team Sportstar
09 November, 2022 15:17 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia

FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Hockey India on Wednesday named a 20-member squad for the inaugural FIH Women’s Nations Cup which will be held in Valencia, Spain between December 11-17.

The new tournament brings in a system of promotion-relegation as the champion team will be promoted to the FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League’s 2023-2024 season. India is grouped in pool B along with Canada, Japan and South Africa. The other teams in the event are Ireland, Italy, Korea and Spain in pool A.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia will lead the side with Deep Grace Ekka being the vice-captain. While experienced midfielder Navjot Kaur returns to the squad after missing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after testing positive for COVID-19, young forward Beauty Dungdung is set to make her international debut.

The Indian team won bronze medal at CWG in Birmingham.

Chief coach Janneke Schopman said, “I’m very happy with the performance of the entire playing group in this camp. Our level is getting higher and the group is very competitive. It was difficult to pick 20 players but I believe this group will have a good chance to perform well and show what we have been working on.”

Indian squad for FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022
Goalkeepers
Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam 
Defenders
Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary
Midfielders
Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur
Forwards
Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung.

