FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men beat Argentina 5-4, Harmanpreet scores hat-trick

India will finish its season with two games each against Germany and Great Britain in London from June 1 to 9.

Published : May 27, 2024 01:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick in India's win over Argentina in the FIH Pro League men's hockey match in Antwerp on Sunday,
| Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick in India’s win over Argentina in the FIH Pro League men’s hockey match in Antwerp on Sunday, | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India survived a late comeback from Argentina to win 5-4 in a FIH Pro League men’s hockey contest in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday.

Federico Monja gave Argentina the lead inside three minutes. However, goals from Araijeet Singh Hundal and Gurjant Singh put the Men in Blue 2-1 ahead. Nicolas Keenan converted a Penalty Corner in the 24th minute to restore parity but Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh too scored from a PC one minute before half-time to restore his team’s one-goal advantage.

Both teams continued to be aggressive but could not score in the third quarter.

READ | India 5-4 Argentina HIGHLIGHTS, FIH Pro League hockey: Harmanpreet hat-trick helps Men in Blue win high-scoring thriller

In the final quarter, India got two penalty strokes in two minutes and Harmanpreet converted both to complete his hat-trick and extend the team’s advantage. However, strikes from Tadeo Marcucci and Lucas Martinez reduced the deficit to one goal with three minutes remaining.

India managed to run down the clock and clinch its first outright win of the European leg. Craig Fulton’s side moved up to second position in the points table with 21 points in 12 games.

India will finish its season with two games each against Germany and Great Britain in London from June 1 to 9.

