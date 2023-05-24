Junior Asia Cup 2023: India beats Chinese Taipei 18-0 in Group A opener

India began its Junior Asia Cup campaign with 18-0 win over Chinese Taipei in its Group A opener at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment, Salalah, Oman on Wednesday.

Captain Uttam Singh and Boby Singh Dhami both scored in the space of a few seconds in the 10th minute to put the three-time champion ahead before Sharda Nand Tiwari successfully converted a penalty corner to extend the lead a minute later.

Araijeet Singh Hundal scored a brace in the 19th minute and complete his hattrick 11 minutes later as India went into half-time with a 6-0 lead.

The Indian team did not take its foot off the pedal in the second half. Angad Bir Singh (37th minute) added his name to the scoresheet before Aditya Arjun Lalage scored a brace in next to no time. Amandeep too secured a hattrick (38th, 39th and 41st minutes) as the scoreline read 12-0 after 45 minutes.

A minute into the final quarter, Boby Singh Dhami scored his second goal of the match. Ali Amir (51st minute) and Chandura boby Poovanna (54th minute) successfully converted penalty corners. Uttam grabbed another (59th minute) while Araijeet scored his fourth of the day moments later. Yogember Rawat (60th minute) scored the final goal as India finished with an 18-0 win.

India will play its second Pool game against Japan on May 25, followed by the match against Pakistan on May 27. It will play its last pool game against Thailand on May 28. The final will be held on June 1.

Pool B comprises host Oman, Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

As per the tournament format, the top-two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals. The two finalists and the bronze medallist will qualify for the Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held in Malaysia.

However, if Malaysia, which has already qualified for the prestigious quadrennial event by virtue of being the host, enters the semifinals of the Junior Asia Cup, then all the other three teams making it to the last-four of the tournament will gain entry into the marquee event in December this year.