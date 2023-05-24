Hockey

IND vs AUS, women’s hockey tour: Focus on improving our defence in next two games, says Deep Grace Ekka

The Indian team has played three games against Australia, losing 2-4 and 2-3 in the first two games, respectively, and coming from behind in the third game to ensure a 1-1 tie.

Team Sportstar
Adelaide 24 May, 2023 11:29 IST
Adelaide 24 May, 2023 11:29 IST
India’s Deep Grace Ekka in action.

India’s Deep Grace Ekka in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian team has played three games against Australia, losing 2-4 and 2-3 in the first two games, respectively, and coming from behind in the third game to ensure a 1-1 tie.

The Indian women’s hockey team vice captain Deep Grace Ekka believes that a strong defence line will be critical to the team’s chances of winning the final two matches of their tour of Australia as well as putting up a strong performance in the upcoming big tournaments like the 2022 Asian Games.

The Indian team has played three games against Australia, losing 2-4 and 2-3 in the first two games, respectively, and coming from behind in the third game to ensure a 1-1 tie. In their final two games of the tour, the visitors will face Australia ‘A’.

The Indian team demonstrated brilliant attacking prowess in all three games, but they struggled to keep Australia from scoring goals.

Also Read
Junior Asia Cup: India to begin campaign against Chinese Taipei

Ekka, the team’s experienced defender, said, “Given that we played against a strong team like Australia, we produced a good show in the first three games, especially attacking-wise, but we conceded quite a few goals, which shouldn’t be happening. Hence, we are focusing on improving our defending in the next two games and ending our tour on a high by winning the remaining matches.”

“Also, if we ensure that we don’t concede goals easily, it will help our forwardline put pressure on opponents by attacking freely, which will ultimately increase our chances of winning games not only in this tour but also in our upcoming tournaments,” added the 28-year-old, who recently achieved a special milestone of completing 250 international caps. 

Ekka also aided India’s comeback in the third game, converting a penalty corner to tie the game after Australia took the lead.

Sharing her thoughts on scoring the equaliser, Ekka said, “It felt great to score that goal as it came at a crucial time and also helped the team make a comeback in the game. We started the match on a solid note and even kept most of the possession in the opening quarter to control the tempo of the match. However, we conceded a goal in the second quarter which put us on the backfoot, following which we were desperate to display our fighting spirit and find the equaliser. So, in that sense, I feel lucky to deliver it for my team when they need it the most.” 

Indian Women’s Hockey Team will next take on Australia ‘A’ on the 25th May 2023 at 14:45 IST. 

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Pakistan’s Dutch hockey coach resigns after not getting paid for 12 months

Rajpal Singh: Former hockey star, now police officer, looking after IPL security arrangements at Mohali

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us