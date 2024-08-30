MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italian GP 2024: Norris ignores F1 championship battle, taking things one race at a time

Verstappeho strolled to the title last year by winning 19 of 22 races, has opened the door to his rivals as he has now gone five races without victory.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 10:48 IST , Monza - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 25, 2024 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
File image of Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 25, 2024 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON
infoIcon

File image of Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 25, 2024 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON

Lando Norris is the only driver likely to challenge Max Verstappen for this year’s Formula One title but the McLaren driver said he is ignoring the championship and taking things one step at a time.

Verstappen, who strolled to the title last year by winning 19 of 22 races, has opened the door to his rivals as he has now gone five races without victory.

Norris’ win at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, his second this season, put the Briton to within 70 points of the Red Bull triple world champion with nine races remaining, but he is ignoring the hype going into this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

“For me, a win is incredible and is generally, I think, one of the best feelings you can have, because this is what I dreamed of and this is all I wanted to achieve,” Norris told reporters.

READ | Monza motivation not enough for a Ferrari win, says Leclerc

“I really do not think of the championship at all, for me, it’s just one race at a time.

“I couldn’t care less about next weekend or the weekend after or whatever. It’s just what can I do today? What can I do tomorrow? What can I do Saturday and Sunday? That’s just how I live.”

Norris, who also won in Miami in May, is determined to keep up the pressure on Verstappen at Monza, but believes the constructor’s championship, where McLaren are 30 points off Red Bull, may be the most likely chance of success.

“We know we’ve been performing well the whole year since Miami. We’ve been doing a very good job, and this was a weekend where everything just went perfectly,” Norris said.

“Of course our goal is to catch them in both, and especially from a constructor side, it looks a lot more doable than the driver’s side.

“But I’m doing my best, the team’s doing their best, and that’s all we can hope for.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Lando Norris /

Formula One /

Italian GP /

Max Verstappen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian GP 2024: Norris ignores F1 championship battle, taking things one race at a time
    Reuters
  2. Paralympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE updates: Indians in action: Avani Lekhara to compete, Manasi Joshi to start with badminton, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Arnold shakes up Australia squad with 7 changes
    Reuters
  4. Ajax advances in style but Chelsea made to sweat
    AFP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There is no excuse for Real slow start to the season,’ says Ancellotti
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Italian GP 2024: Norris ignores F1 championship battle, taking things one race at a time
    Reuters
  2. F1: Monza motivation not enough for a Ferrari win, says Leclerc
    Reuters
  3. Formula One safety car crashes at Monza
    Reuters
  4. Kush Maini completes second Formula 1 test at Imola
    PTI
  5. F1: Williams drops Logan Sargeant mid-season and promotes Franco Colapinto
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian GP 2024: Norris ignores F1 championship battle, taking things one race at a time
    Reuters
  2. Paralympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE updates: Indians in action: Avani Lekhara to compete, Manasi Joshi to start with badminton, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Arnold shakes up Australia squad with 7 changes
    Reuters
  4. Ajax advances in style but Chelsea made to sweat
    AFP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There is no excuse for Real slow start to the season,’ says Ancellotti
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment