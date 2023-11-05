MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Japan LIVE score, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final updates: Match starts from 8:30 PM IST; Lineups; IND vs JPN

IND vs JPN: Follow live updates of the India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final clash from the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

Updated : Nov 05, 2023 20:16 IST

Team Sportstar
India defeated South Korea 2-0 in the semifinals.
India defeated South Korea 2-0 in the semifinals. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

India defeated South Korea 2-0 in the semifinals. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final clash from the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

  • November 05, 2023 20:10
    India vs Japan - Starting lineups!
  • November 05, 2023 19:59
    China wins the bronze medal
  • November 05, 2023 19:42
    The Indian team is in the building
  • November 05, 2023 19:39
    PREVIEW

    The Indian women won 2-0, continuing from where it had left off and defeated Korea for the second time in as many games to reach the final of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

    It will now take on Japan in a repeat of the bronze medal match at the Asian Games, seeking only its second title against the defending champion after Japan upset reigning Asian Games champion China 2-1 in the other semifinal. China will play Korea for the third spot.

    In the other semifinal, Japan came back from being a goal down in the second half to reach its second successive final in the tournament. It was a tight game, with neither team taking complete control at any point. China tried to score from open play but shot wide repeatedly while Japan focused on penalty corners – it got 11 to China’s four – and managed to convert twice, both goals coming on rebounds as the Chinese defence failed to clear cleanly.

    In the play-off for the fifth spot, Malaysia got a PC and the lead in the first minute and hung on to it till the end for a 1-0 win against Thailand.

    -Uthra Ganesan

    Here is a look at the live streaming info for the match:

    When will India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match be played?

    The India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final will be played on Sunday, November 5.

    What time will India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match begin?

    The India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

    Where can one watch India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match?

    The India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD.

    Where to watch live streaming of India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match?

    The India vs Japan Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final match will be streamed LIVE on SonyLiv.

Related Topics

Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Japan LIVE score, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final updates: Match starts from 8:30 PM IST; Lineups; IND vs JPN
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: SA 70/7 (23); IND needs three wickets to win; Jadeja picks four
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC keeps eye on Delhi air pollution, sticks to Monday schedule for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. India vs Japan, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bopanna-Ebden pair loses in Paris Masters final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India vs Japan LIVE score, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final updates: Match starts from 8:30 PM IST; Lineups; IND vs JPN
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian team gears up for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Japan, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India beats South Korea to book final clash with Japan
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. India vs South Korea highlights, IND 2-0 KOR, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: Vaishnavi, Tete score as Indians book final with Japan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Japan LIVE score, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final updates: Match starts from 8:30 PM IST; Lineups; IND vs JPN
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: SA 70/7 (23); IND needs three wickets to win; Jadeja picks four
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC keeps eye on Delhi air pollution, sticks to Monday schedule for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. India vs Japan, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bopanna-Ebden pair loses in Paris Masters final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment