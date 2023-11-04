India vs South Korea LIVE score, IND 2-0 KOR, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy semifinal: Vaishnavi scores after Tete to double lead

- November 04, 2023 21:10Q2: IND 2-0 KOR
The lack of a final product has hurt Korea till now. It has made some circle penetrations but have not been able to convert them into goals. India, on the other hand, has been direct and ruthless.
- November 04, 2023 21:05Q2: IND 2-0 KOR! GOOALL! VAISHNAVI SCORES INDIA’S SECOND!
Vaishnavi with the injection of pace from the penalty-corner. Deep Grace Ekka receives the ball and her drag flick is saved by Eunji. The rebound falls to Vaishnavi at the near-post, who puts the ball inside the goal with a classy no-look reverse flick.
- November 04, 2023 21:04Q2: IND 1-0 KOR
India with another dangerous counter-attack, similar to the one that got the goal. Korea stops the attack but at the cost of a penalty-corner.
- November 04, 2023 21:02Q2: IND 1-0 KOR
Korea looking for an early circle penetration in the second-quarter but India’s defence flawless in their coordination and movement to soak the pressure.
- November 04, 2023 21:00SECOND-QUARTER STARTS! IND 1-0 KOR
India starts the second-quarter. Tete’s goal keeps the Indians ahead against South Korea.
- November 04, 2023 20:59FIRST-QUARTER ENDS! IND 1-0 KOR
Salima Tete’s goal keeps India ahead by a 1-0 scoreline as the first-quarter ends. It was a dominating quarter for India in all areas of the game.
- November 04, 2023 20:58Q1: IND 1-0 KOR
India tries to slow down the tempo as we are seconds away from the end of the first quarter.
- November 04, 2023 20:54Q1: IND 1-0 KOR! GOOALL! TETE SCORES!
That is an excellent team goal by India - a classic counter-attacking goal. The home side played out from the back after dispossessing Korea. Udita made the final pass to Tete, who kept her calm and slotted the ball inside the goal through Kim Eunji’s legs.
- November 04, 2023 20:53Q1: IND 0-0 KOR
Korea’s Minjeong Kim has to sit out for two minutes after being shown a green card.
- November 04, 2023 20:51Q1: IND 0-0 KOR
Halfway inside the first quarter, India has clearly been the better side. It has won two penalty corners and one major chance to take the lead.
- November 04, 2023 20:48Q1: IND 0-0 KOR
Chance- Baljit does well inside the circle. The ball goes to Sangita, who in turn, passes it to Monika. Monika shoots at goal but it is off target.
- November 04, 2023 20:46Q1: IND 0-0 KOR
SAVE- This time Deepika dispatches a dangerous shot at goal from India’s second penalty corner. But Korea keeper Kim Eunji makes a good save.
- November 04, 2023 20:45Q1: IND 0-0 KOR
Nothing comes from the penalty-corner but the Indians do well to keep pressure and wins another PC.
- November 04, 2023 20:44Q1: IND 0-0 KOR
India has won a penalty corner early in the first-quarter. It did well to soak the pressure from a South Korea circle penetration and play the ball into the opposition half.
- November 04, 2023 20:41First quarter starts! IND 0-0 KOR
The first quarter is underway at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.
- November 04, 2023 20:22Starting lineups for the India vs Korea semifinal match
- November 04, 2023 20:1515 minutes to go!
India is unbeaten in the tournament till now, having defeated South Korea 5-0 in their previous match.
- November 04, 2023 20:01Japan through to the final
- November 04, 2023 19:38What is happening in the other semifinal?
- November 04, 2023 19:24PREVIEW
As the only unbeaten team in the competition, the Indian women’s hockey team will be expected to continue the winning momentum when it takes on Korea in their Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal clash on Saturday in a repeat of not just their last league match here but also of the 2018 final.
The team, though, is aware that knockouts can play out very differently.
India beat Korea 5-0 on Thursday to set up a rematch in the last four but coach Janneke Schopman is wary.
“I expect a different Korean team, they will defend better. They will try to close us down, defend tighter on the circle and we will get less space. They are a difficult team because they are dangerous on counters,” Schopman admitted on the eve of the semifinal.
We just have to be sharp in defence; if we don’t and they score one, we will have an uphill battle. But if we use our awareness and speed, we will be ready too.”
Read full Preview HERE
When will India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match be played?
The India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match will be played on Saturday, November 4.
What time will India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match begin?
The India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Where can one watch India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match?
The India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD.
Where to watch live streaming of India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match?
The India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match will be streamed LIVE on SonyLiv.
