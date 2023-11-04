MagazineBuy Print

India vs South Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal: LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal: Here is all you need to know about the India vs South Korea semifinal match taking place in Ranchi on Saturday.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 12:58 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on South Korea in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinals.
India will take on South Korea in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinals.
infoIcon

India will take on South Korea in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PREVIEW

As the only unbeaten team in the competition, the Indian women’s hockey team will be expected to continue the winning momentum when it takes on Korea in their Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal clash on Saturday in a repeat of not just their last league match here but also of the 2018 final.

The team, though, is aware that knockouts can play out very differently.

India beat Korea 5-0 on Thursday to set up a rematch in the last four but coach Janneke Schopman is wary.

“I expect a different Korean team, they will defend better. They will try to close us down, defend tighter on the circle and we will get less space. They are a difficult team because they are dangerous on counters,” Schopman admitted on the eve of the semifinal.

We just have to be sharp in defence; if we don’t and they score one, we will have an uphill battle. But if we use our awareness and speed, we will be ready too.” (More to follow)

-Uthra Ganesan

Here is a look at the live streaming info for the match:

When will India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match be played?

The India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match will be played on Saturday, November 4.

What time will India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match begin?

The India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can one watch India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match?

The India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match?

The India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match will be streamed LIVE on SonyLiv.

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
