India vs South Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal: LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch

As the only unbeaten team in the competition, the Indian women’s hockey team will be expected to continue the winning momentum when it takes on Korea in their Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal clash on Saturday in a repeat of not just their last league match here but also of the 2018 final.
The team, though, is aware that knockouts can play out very differently.
India beat Korea 5-0 on Thursday to set up a rematch in the last four but coach Janneke Schopman is wary.
“I expect a different Korean team, they will defend better. They will try to close us down, defend tighter on the circle and we will get less space. They are a difficult team because they are dangerous on counters,” Schopman admitted on the eve of the semifinal.
We just have to be sharp in defence; if we don’t and they score one, we will have an uphill battle. But if we use our awareness and speed, we will be ready too.” (More to follow)
-Uthra Ganesan
Here is a look at the live streaming info for the match:
When will India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match be played?
The India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match will be played on Saturday, November 4.
What time will India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match begin?
The India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Where can one watch India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match?
The India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD.
Where to watch live streaming of India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match?
The India vs South Korea Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal match will be streamed LIVE on SonyLiv.
