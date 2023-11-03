MagazineBuy Print

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Unbeaten Indian women’s hockey team to face Korea semifinals challenge in Jharkhand

India beat Korea 5-0 on Thursday to set up a rematch in the last four but coach Janneke Schopman is wary.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 18:26 IST - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
FILE PHOTO: Neha Goyal of India in India’s match against Korea during the women’s hockey group stage match at the Asian Games
FILE PHOTO: Neha Goyal of India in India’s match against Korea during the women’s hockey group stage match at the Asian Games | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Neha Goyal of India in India’s match against Korea during the women’s hockey group stage match at the Asian Games | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As the only unbeaten team in the competition, the Indian women’s hockey team will be expected to continue the winning momentum when it takes on Korea in their Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal clash on Saturday in a repeat of not just their last league match here but also of the 2018 final.

The team, though, is aware that knockouts can play out very differently.

India beat Korea 5-0 on Thursday to set up a rematch in the last four but coach Janneke Schopman is wary.

“I expect a different Korean team, they will defend better. They will try to close us down, defend tighter on the circle and we will get less space. They are a difficult team because they are dangerous on counters,” Schopman admitted on the eve of the semifinal.

We just have to be sharp in defence; if we don’t and they score one, we will have an uphill battle. But if we use our awareness and speed, we will be ready too.”

The Korea game was India’s most dominating so far, both in terms of the team’s scoring and the rhythm among the players.

ALSO READ | Defending champion India knocked out of Sultan of Johor Cup after a 3-6 semifinal loss to Germany

One of the key members of the side has been Neha, holding the midfield together and being the tireless feeder in the middle while also moving up and down to bolster other areas on the field. 

India’s midfield, in fact, has been its biggest strength.

“The coach has told us there is no fixed position for any player, anyone can move anywhere as per requirements. Yes, we tend to hurry a bit inside the circle trying to score and that is something we have worked on, the need to be calm and maybe take a second extra before getting into a better position or finding the right player,” Neha said.

Neha was one of the scorers as the Indians pushed hard throughout the match against Korea and she made the team’s intent clear before the semifinal clash.

“In the semifinal at the Asian Games, we played a lot on the back foot. We have realised that we have to play aggressively. Whenever we play attacking hockey, we do well; when we get defensive, the other teams get the upper hand,” she added.

A win here will put India in its fourth final in the tournament’s history.

Against the winner of the other semifinal between China and Japan, while Japan holds a slightly upper hand in their clashes, China’s recent performances and Asian Games triumph makes it the favourite.

