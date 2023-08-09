MagazineBuy Print

Japan vs China Asian Champions Trophy Live Score Day 5: Japan leads in 2nd qtr; India vs Pakistan at 8:30; Malaysia faces Korea

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Catch the live score and updates from the ACT 2023 matches - Japan vs China, Malaysia vs Korea and India vs Pakistan from the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Aug 09, 2023 16:30 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches.
Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 5 matches.

  • August 09, 2023 16:20
    JPN 1-0 CHN - 1st quarter

    Goal! Shota Yamada gets the goal from the short corner. The post man gets a stick to it but that is not enough to stop the ball.

  • August 09, 2023 16:18
    JPN 0-0 CHN - 1st quarter

    The ball hits the foot of Jingcheng Huang and Japan has its first penalty corner.

  • August 09, 2023 16:17
    JPN 0-0 CHN - 1st quarter

    Japan has made a couple of circle enteries but China is relying on last-ditch tackles to keep the team at bay.

  • August 09, 2023 16:13
    JPN 0-0 CHN - 1st quarter

    Japan has taken over the possession from China and controlled the tempo in the first three minutes.

  • August 09, 2023 16:10
    JPN 0-0 CHN - 1st quarter

    China with the pushback to start the first quarter.

  • August 09, 2023 16:08
    All set!

    The players are on the pitch. We are done with the anthems. Time for hockey now.

  • August 09, 2023 15:57
    K Arumugam gives his take

    The famous hockey historian talks about the India vs Pakistan rivalry and the sport’s tryst with Chennai.

  • August 09, 2023 15:51
    Japan vs China Lineups

    Japan: Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Yuma Nagai, Manabu Yamashita, Ken Nagayoshi, Ryosei Kato, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka.

    China: WEihao Wang, Qijun Chen, Chengfu Chen, Jiesheng Gao, Chongcong Chen, Zixiang Guo, Shihao, Benhai Chen, Changliang Lin, Lei MEng, Weibao Ao.

  • August 09, 2023 15:42
    Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table

    India and Malaysia have secured their passage to the semifinals, leaving two spots still up for grabs.

    Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India on top after matchday 4, Pakistan moves 4th after China win

  • August 09, 2023 15:39
    The India vs Pakistan rivalry - Decoded

  • August 09, 2023 15:33
    Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches today

    Japan vs China - 4:15PM

    Malaysia vs Korea - 6:15 PM

    India vs Pakistan - 8:30 PM

