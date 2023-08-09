Japan vs China Asian Champions Trophy Live Score Day 5: Japan leads in 2nd qtr; India vs Pakistan at 8:30; Malaysia faces Korea

Key Updates
- August 09, 2023 16:20JPN 1-0 CHN - 1st quarter
Goal! Shota Yamada gets the goal from the short corner. The post man gets a stick to it but that is not enough to stop the ball.
- August 09, 2023 16:18JPN 0-0 CHN - 1st quarter
The ball hits the foot of Jingcheng Huang and Japan has its first penalty corner.
- August 09, 2023 16:17JPN 0-0 CHN - 1st quarter
Japan has made a couple of circle enteries but China is relying on last-ditch tackles to keep the team at bay.
- August 09, 2023 16:13JPN 0-0 CHN - 1st quarter
Japan has taken over the possession from China and controlled the tempo in the first three minutes.
- August 09, 2023 16:10JPN 0-0 CHN - 1st quarter
China with the pushback to start the first quarter.
- August 09, 2023 16:08All set!
The players are on the pitch. We are done with the anthems. Time for hockey now.
- August 09, 2023 15:57K Arumugam gives his take
The famous hockey historian talks about the India vs Pakistan rivalry and the sport’s tryst with Chennai.
- August 09, 2023 15:51Japan vs China Lineups
Japan: Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Yuma Nagai, Manabu Yamashita, Ken Nagayoshi, Ryosei Kato, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka.
China: WEihao Wang, Qijun Chen, Chengfu Chen, Jiesheng Gao, Chongcong Chen, Zixiang Guo, Shihao, Benhai Chen, Changliang Lin, Lei MEng, Weibao Ao.
- August 09, 2023 15:42Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table
India and Malaysia have secured their passage to the semifinals, leaving two spots still up for grabs.
- August 09, 2023 15:39The India vs Pakistan rivalry - Decoded
- August 09, 2023 15:33Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches today
Japan vs China - 4:15PM
Malaysia vs Korea - 6:15 PM
India vs Pakistan - 8:30 PM
