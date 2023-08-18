MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan government suspends country’s hockey federation, orders fresh elections

Pakistan Sports Board appointed a committee to hold fresh elections of the PHF at the district, divisional and provincial levels after which the elected office bearers will elect the new president .

Published : Aug 18, 2023 22:14 IST , KARACHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan players at the Junior Hockey World Cup in 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan players at the Junior Hockey World Cup in 2021. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan players at the Junior Hockey World Cup in 2021. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

In yet another jolt to an already beleaguered Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) suspended the entire federation and has ordered fresh elections.

According to the PSB, a state-owned institution, the PHF was suspended with immediate effect on the orders of outgoing Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who signed the order on his last day in office.

The PM is the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board and PHF and has the authority to dissolve both the bodies.

The PHF office bearers have so far maintained complete silence over the drastic measure taken by the PSB which has, however, retained the same selection committee and team management of the senior and junior teams so that their participation is guaranteed in the upcoming Asian Games.

PHF president, Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar got elected again for a third term early in 2022 after holding elections which the PSB refused to either recognise or ratify.

He held the elections in defiance of an order from the PSB after going to court.

The move by the PSB is massive since the PHF remains dependent on the government to provide funds for the senior and junior teams’ international commitments and players’ payments.

The PSB has appointed a committee to hold fresh elections of the PHF at the district, divisional and provincial levels after which the elected office bearers will elect the new PHF president and its congress.

Former hockey Olympians have welcomed the move to have fresh elections of PHF but have also called for the government to carry out a proper in depth audit of the federation’s funds.

