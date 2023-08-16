MagazineBuy Print

Mandeep, Navjot to lead India men’s and women’s teams in Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifier

While the men’s tournament will take place from August 29 to September 2, the women’s event will be played from August 25 to 28.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 12:56 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Mandeep Mor will lead the Indian men’s team at the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.
Mandeep Mor will lead the Indian men's team at the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN | THE HINDU
infoIcon

Mandeep Mor will lead the Indian men’s team at the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN | THE HINDU

Defender Mandeep Mor and midfielder Navjot Kaur will lead the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams respectively in the upcoming Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier, to be held in Oman.

While the men’s tournament will take place from August 29 to September 2, the women’s event will be played from August 25 to 28.

Midfielder Mohammed Raheel Moudeen has been named as Mor’s deputy for the tournament. The men’s team comprises goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, while Jugraj Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet and Mor will form the defence line.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

The midfield will have Maninder Singh and Moudeen while Pawan Rajbhar and Gurjot Singh will spearhead the attack.

Additionally, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sukhvinder, Aditya Singh and Arun Sahani have been named as standbys. Indian men’s team coach Janardhana C B will accompany the team.

“Our squad is well-balanced and we have plenty of talent in our team who are motivated and determined to give their best in every match and compete fiercely. With the Hockey 5s World Cup qualification at stake, the team is determined to do well,” he said in a statement issued by Hockey India.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team will have Jyoti as Navjot’s deputy.

The team includes goalkeeper Bansari Solanki, while Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary and Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum form the backline.

Captain Navjot and Ajmina Kujur will hold the midfield, while Mariana Kujur, Jyoti and Dipi Monika Toppo are the strikers.

Kurmapu Ramya, Nishi Yadav, Priyanka Yadav and Ritanya Sahu have been named as standbys.

“I am looking forward to this exciting tournament. The players are ready. We have gone about our training sessions and we feel confident. We have a lot of experience as well as young players and I feel that the tournament will bring out the best in them,” Indian women’s team coach Soundarya Yendala said.

Squads:

Indian men’s team: Goalkeeper: Suraj Karkera Defenders: Jugraj Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet, Mandeep Mor (Captain) Midfielders: Maninder Singh, Mohd Raheel Moudeen (Vice-Captain) Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Gurjot Singh Standbys: Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sukhvinder, Aditya Singh, Arun Sahani.

Indian women’s team: Goalkeeper: Bansari Solanki Defenders: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary, Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum Midfielders: Navjot Kaur (Captain), Ajmina Kujur Forwards: Mariana Kujur, Jyoti (Vice-Captain), Dipi Monika ToppoStandbys: Kurmapu Ramya, Nishi Yadav, Priyanka Yadav, Ritanya Sahu.

