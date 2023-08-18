MagazineBuy Print

Indian junior men’s hockey team outclasses Spain 6-2 in 4-Nations Tournament

India came back from being 2-0 down to win its opening game 6-2 against Spain.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 18:20 IST , Dusseldorf (Germany) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File image of the Indian junior men’s hockey team.
File image of the Indian junior men’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia
File image of the Indian junior men’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia

The Indian junior men’s hockey team began its campaign at the 4-Nations Tournament with a thrilling 6-2 come-from-behind win over Spain here on Friday.

Rohit (28th, 45th minutes) and Sudeep Chirmako (35th, 58th) scored a brace each, while Amandeep Lakra (25th), and Boby Singh Dhami (53th) were the other goal getters for India.

Nicolas Alvarez (1st) and Guiu Corominas (23th) were on target for Spain.

READ | Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Spain started the match on a strong note with Alvarez scoring a field goal in the first minute itself to put pressure on India.

The Indians continued to stitch plenty of attacks together, but Spain defended well to maintain its lead throughout the first quarter.

India showcased its intent to get an early equaliser in the second quarter, but Spain doubled its lead with Corominas adding another field goal.

Two minutes later, Lakra pulled a goal back for India from a penalty corner and Rohit added another in the 28th minute from a set piece to bring things back to level at half-time.

After the change of ends, both India and Spain showcased urgency.

In the 35th minute, Chirmako scored a field goal to put India ahead in the contest for the first time.

The third quarter came to a close with Rohit scoring a late goal from a penalty corner as India went ahead 4-2.

Trailing by two goals, Spain began making attacking moves in search of inroads into the Indian citadel.

But Dhami prevented Spain’s resurgence by scoring a field goal in the 53rd minute to further consolidate India’s lead.

Two minutes from the final hooter, Chirmako struck again to hand India a comfortable 6-2 win.

India will next play hosts Germany on Saturday.

Indian hockey

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
