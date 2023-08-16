Deekshita makes a mark as Telangana shines at the junior national-ranking regatta

Telangana sailors put up an impressive show in the recently-held Mysore Junior National-ranking regatta at Krishnaraja Sagara Dam winning 12 medals, the highest by any State in this category,

according to Suheim Sheikh, head coach of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad.

“K. Deekshita trounced the opposition and finished overall third across genders in a 39-sailor fleet and had it not been for a few disastrous mistakes she would have finished in second position,” Suheim said.

“The gifted sailor is now the National girls’ champion and India’s No.1 in the under-15 Optimist Class, a feat only three girls from Telangana, Preethi Kongara, Jhansi Laveti and Ravali Parandi, have accomplished before,” the proud coach explained.

Lahiri, Deekshita’s sister, won a bronze medal and both sisters from Udbhav School are better positioned to do well in the Junior Nationals to be held in Mumbai in October.

Suheim said that both sisters are gunning for No. 1 and 2 rankings with a few more years to go for the younger Lahiri.

In the 420 Mixed and Open Classes, the Monsoon Regatta Champions skipper Dharani Laveti and crew Mallesh Vadla won nine straight races out of 11 leaving no doubts in anybody’s mind as to who rules the International 420 Class in India.

Fellow Telangan’s Thanuja Kameshwar and Shravan were able to clinch only one win and a string of second positions to settle for silver. Both the sailors also won the gold and silver in the Open Class, the YCH head coach said.

Banny Bongur, Daniel Rajkumar and Mohammad Rizwan, also of Telangana, have also moved up in their ranking at the Mysore Nationals giving Telangana an edge at the forthcoming Junior Nationals.

Nine-year-old Gowtham Yadav, the youngest boy, was given a special award while Dharani and Thanuja and crew won two gold as many silver medals as they won two championships in the Mixed and Open categories.

“We take pride in informing that Telangana produced 150 medallists across years and this year in specific has been very promising in the International 420 Class and the Optimist Classes”, said a proud Mr. Dadi Bhote , President of the Telangana Sailing Association .