MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India hopes to march on victory-run vs Japan

Having finished unbeaten on top of the pool table, India will be looking to go all the way as it builds up to the big-ticket Asian Games in just over a month.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 18:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
India comes into the match after a thumping 4-0 win over Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
India comes into the match after a thumping 4-0 win over Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India comes into the match after a thumping 4-0 win over Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The last match between India and Japan ended in a draw that was dominated by the host but frustratingly defended by the reigning Asian Games champion to blunt the battery of Indian attacks.

On Friday, India will be looking to find a way to break that down as it seeks a spot in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

Having finished unbeaten on top of the pool table, India will be looking to go all the way as it builds up to the big-ticket Asian Games in just over a month.

ALSO READ
Rani Rampal dismisses retirement thoughts amid national team snub

The ACT will be the last competitive outing for the team and a final chance for Craig Fulton to fine-tune his plans and see his players in action before the home stretch of training and finalising his squad.

But it won’t be easy.

Japan finished fourth on the table, its lone win in the last league match enough to put it above Pakistan but the team has constantly pushed its opponents even in games it has lost.

It is also the only team to have denied India’s battery of drag-flickers with Raiki Fujishima, Shota Yamada and Ken Nagayoshi repeatedly making suicidal runs during PC defence.

India will still be the favourite, with the team’s cohesion getting better with each outing.

The strikers are still missing chances but India’s plans have worked so far – the balance between field goal attempts and PCs has been more even and Selvam Karthi, Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh are getting more shots on target.

ALSO READ
More India vs Pakistan matches on the table, need to be patient: Hockey India

The defence has tightened up too – Amit Rohidas and Varun Kumar doing the duty even as Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh kept moving as defensive freemen.

A day’s rest will also help the team. Going by the performance India put up against Pakistan and with PR Sreejesh lining up for his 300th international cap, a repeat should be enough to sail through.

As India coach Craig Fulton said after the Pakistan game, “the tournament starts now”.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy /

Harmanpreet Singh /

Japan /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu 2023 Invitational Tournament Schedule: List of matches, groups, teams, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. India ODI World Cup 2023 revised schedule: IND vs PAK on October 14; full fixtures, match date, venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. World football wrap, August 10: Norway footballer leaves club after drone attack; Iniesta moves to Emirates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Champions Trophy: Goalkeeping coach K. Subramaniam roots for Malaysia’s success at ACT, Asian Games
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India hopes to march on victory-run vs Japan
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia faces wavering South Korea in quest for final berth
    Abhishek Saini
  2. Asian Champions Trophy: Goalkeeping coach K. Subramaniam roots for Malaysia’s success at ACT, Asian Games
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India hopes to march on victory-run vs Japan
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Rani Rampal dismisses retirement thoughts amid national team snub
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Harmanpreet Singh leads by example, stays focused to put team first against Pakistan
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu 2023 Invitational Tournament Schedule: List of matches, groups, teams, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. India ODI World Cup 2023 revised schedule: IND vs PAK on October 14; full fixtures, match date, venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. World football wrap, August 10: Norway footballer leaves club after drone attack; Iniesta moves to Emirates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Champions Trophy: Goalkeeping coach K. Subramaniam roots for Malaysia’s success at ACT, Asian Games
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India hopes to march on victory-run vs Japan
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment