Austria vs France LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch Kylian Mbappe play; AUT v FRA Preview

After a shock last 16 exit from Euro 2020 and finishing runner-up as host in 2016, France can do itself a big favour with a decisive win against an in-form Austria on Monday (June 18, 12:30 AM IST) to stamp its authority on Euro 2024 early on.

Les Bleus have won just about everything in football - several times over - but the European Championship has eluded France for more than two decades, with manager Didier Deschamps taking his second crack at becoming the first man to win the World Cup and Euros as both player and coach.

Austria will typically be no trouble for France but German manager Ralf Rangnick has led a transformation this past two years, with his side imbued with confidence having lost only once in their last 16 matches.

