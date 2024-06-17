MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Austria vs France LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch Kylian Mbappe play; AUT v FRA Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group D match between Austria and France being played at the Düsseldorf Arena.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France’s Kylian Mbappe will captain the side in Euro 2024
France’s Kylian Mbappe will captain the side in Euro 2024 | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France’s Kylian Mbappe will captain the side in Euro 2024 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After a shock last 16 exit from Euro 2020 and finishing runner-up as host in 2016, France can do itself a big favour with a decisive win against an in-form Austria on Monday (June 18, 12:30 AM IST) to stamp its authority on Euro 2024 early on.

Les Bleus have won just about everything in football - several times over - but the European Championship has eluded France for more than two decades, with manager Didier Deschamps taking his second crack at becoming the first man to win the World Cup and Euros as both player and coach.

Austria will typically be no trouble for France but German manager Ralf Rangnick has led a transformation this past two years, with his side imbued with confidence having lost only once in their last 16 matches.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE | France eyes strong start against Austria in pursuit of overdue Euros title

LIVE STREAM AND TELECAAST INFO

When and where will the Austria vs France Euro 2024 match happen?
The Euro 2024 Group D match between Austria and France will kick off on Tuesday, June 18, 12:30 AM IST, at the Düsseldorf Arena.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Austria vs France Euro 2024 match?
The Euro 2024 Group D match between Austria and France will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Austria vs France Euro 2024 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the  SonyLIV app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

France /

Kylian Mbappe /

Didier Deschamps /

Ralf Rangnick

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Sports Wrap, June 17: Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bryson DeChambeau wins another U.S. Open with a clutch finish to deny Rory McIlroy
    AP
  3. BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Nepal in low-scoring encounter to seal Super Eight spot
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Walsh, Foster secure spots in the U.S. team
    Reuters
  5. NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka thrashes Netherlands to gain consolation win
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Austria vs France LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch Kylian Mbappe play; AUT v FRA Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Romania vs Ukraine match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Romania vs Ukraine predicted lineups, formation
    Team Sportstar
  4. Romania vs Ukraine all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group E match
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: What are the matches in European Championship today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Sports Wrap, June 17: Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bryson DeChambeau wins another U.S. Open with a clutch finish to deny Rory McIlroy
    AP
  3. BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Nepal in low-scoring encounter to seal Super Eight spot
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Walsh, Foster secure spots in the U.S. team
    Reuters
  5. NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka thrashes Netherlands to gain consolation win
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment