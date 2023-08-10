Rani Rampal dismisses retirement thoughts amid national team snub

After being dropped from the Indian women’s team, former captain Rani Rampal, on Thursday, expressed her disappointment at the situation but said she had more left to give to the sport.

Rampal was not included in a preparatory camp in Bengaluru in April and May and subsequently missed the side’s tour of Australia. And while she does not know the reasons for her snub, Rampal insists it is not the end of the road for her.

“Whatever happened to me wasn’t right in the last two years. I came back from an injury, was the top scorer at the National Games but wasn’t picked. The best person who can answer this is the chief coach or the selectors because I don’t know the answer,” said Rampal at a press conference.

“I am not retiring since I know I still have more to give to the sport as a player. I have this thing in me to not give up. If I had to, I’d have given up after the Olympics,” added Rampal.

Rampal was last seen in the Indian jersey at the Tokyo Olympics where the team finished fourth under the charge of Sjoerd Marijne. But a string of injuries ruled her out for a lengthy stretch after the Olympics.

With just a few weeks left before the big-ticket Asian Games, it is still uncertain whether the 28-year-old will find a place on Janneke Schopman’s side.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, also present at the press conference, said there was only so much within his purview.

“We can understand Rani isn’t in the team and we have asked the coach and selectors why such a player isn’t included. When a team is selected, the president and secretary don’t interfere. It’s the responsibility of the selectors and coach,” said Tirkey.

On Wednesday, Rampal was unveiled as the coach of the women’s sub-junior team - the newest age-group category introduced by Hockey India.

“I have spoken to Rani, who was very upset. We can’t share all the details but after talking to her, we offered her to become a coach,” said Tirkey.

Despite the new role requiring Rampal to oversee a camp in Rourkela, the forward is confident she will juggle between the roles of player and coach.

“I accepted this since it is a short-term programme that could be converted into a long-term project. Initially, it’s a 45-day camp,” said Rampal.

Former captain of the men’s hockey team, Sardar Singh, will herald the boys sub-junior team.