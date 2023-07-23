MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

_DSC9226.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, July 23: V Mallesh and Dharani Laveti clinch gold in Sailing

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on July 23.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 17:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dharani Laveti and Vadla Mallesh won a second Gold this season at the 14th Monsoon Regatta Under-19 Championships at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad.
Dharani Laveti and Vadla Mallesh won a second Gold this season at the 14th Monsoon Regatta Under-19 Championships at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Dharani Laveti and Vadla Mallesh won a second Gold this season at the 14th Monsoon Regatta Under-19 Championships at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Get all the major updates, scores and results from Indian sports on July 23.

Sailing

V. Mallesh and Dharani Laveti, both from Telangana, clinched gold in the International Class 420 boat (under-19) category in the YAI-Monsoon Regatta in Hussain Sagar Lake here on Sunday.

In the under-15 girls section, it was a tough fight for K. Deekshita of Telangana, but she squeezed into the fifth position and beat her closest rival by a single point overall to clinch another gold in this national ranking event after the previous Secunderabad Club Regatta.

Deekshita also finished a creditable fourth overall in the open category, her best career performance so far at Nationals.

“I plan to win the coming Nationals at Bombay and will be practicing for the same within a week,” Deekshitha said.

“We got four gold, five silver and four bronze after many months of hard work, “ said a visibly proud Mr Dadi Bhote, President of the triumphant Telangana Sailing Association that proved its mettle across three back-to-back championships. 

Ekalavya Batham of Madhya Pradesh further fortified his win with another clear win in the 12th race.

The boys from NBSC Goa Sharanya Jhadav and Ajay Gajji settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Final placings:
 International Class (under-19): 1. V. Mallesh & L. Dharani (TS/NBSC Goa) 17 pts, 2. Nancy Rai & Aniraj Sendhav (MP) 20 pts, 3. Vidyanshi Mishra & Manish Sharma (MP) 33 pts.
Under-15 Optimist Class: Boys: 1. Ekalavya Batham (NSS, MP) 16 pts, 2. Sharanya Yadav (NSBC Goa) 29 pts, 3. Ajay Gajji (NSBC Goa) 47 pts.
Girls: 1. K. Dharani (TS) 57 pts, 2. Shagun Jha (MP) 58 pts. 3. Aarti Verma (CESC, Maharashtra) 156 pts.

Related Topics

Sailing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: Tahir falls on 109, PAK A past 300
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 23: V Mallesh and Dharani Laveti clinch gold in Sailing
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS, 4th Test Live Score, Day 5 Updates: Rain returns, casts doubts on planned resumption
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG captain Marquinhos hopes for solution to Mbappe dispute
    AFP
  5. FIFA WWC 2023: Netherlands edges out debutants Portugal in Women’s World Cup opener
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 23: V Mallesh and Dharani Laveti clinch gold in Sailing
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympic cycling champion Laura Kenny gives birth to second son 
    AP
  3. Jonas Vingegaard to win Tour de France again as Pogacar takes penultimate stage
    Reuters
  4. Tension rises between Vingegaard’s team and French outfit over alleged beer consumption
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 22: Annu Rani wins javelin gold at Lebanon national championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: Tahir falls on 109, PAK A past 300
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 23: V Mallesh and Dharani Laveti clinch gold in Sailing
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS, 4th Test Live Score, Day 5 Updates: Rain returns, casts doubts on planned resumption
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG captain Marquinhos hopes for solution to Mbappe dispute
    AFP
  5. FIFA WWC 2023: Netherlands edges out debutants Portugal in Women’s World Cup opener
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment