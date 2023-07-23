Indian sports news wrap, July 23: V Mallesh and Dharani Laveti clinch gold in Sailing

Get all the major updates, scores and results from Indian sports on July 23.

Sailing

V. Mallesh and Dharani Laveti, both from Telangana, clinched gold in the International Class 420 boat (under-19) category in the YAI-Monsoon Regatta in Hussain Sagar Lake here on Sunday.

In the under-15 girls section, it was a tough fight for K. Deekshita of Telangana, but she squeezed into the fifth position and beat her closest rival by a single point overall to clinch another gold in this national ranking event after the previous Secunderabad Club Regatta.

Deekshita also finished a creditable fourth overall in the open category, her best career performance so far at Nationals.

“I plan to win the coming Nationals at Bombay and will be practicing for the same within a week,” Deekshitha said.

“We got four gold, five silver and four bronze after many months of hard work, “ said a visibly proud Mr Dadi Bhote, President of the triumphant Telangana Sailing Association that proved its mettle across three back-to-back championships.

Ekalavya Batham of Madhya Pradesh further fortified his win with another clear win in the 12th race.

The boys from NBSC Goa Sharanya Jhadav and Ajay Gajji settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Final placings: International Class (under-19): 1. V. Mallesh & L. Dharani (TS/NBSC Goa) 17 pts, 2. Nancy Rai & Aniraj Sendhav (MP) 20 pts, 3. Vidyanshi Mishra & Manish Sharma (MP) 33 pts. Under-15 Optimist Class: Boys: 1. Ekalavya Batham (NSS, MP) 16 pts, 2. Sharanya Yadav (NSBC Goa) 29 pts, 3. Ajay Gajji (NSBC Goa) 47 pts. Girls: 1. K. Dharani (TS) 57 pts, 2. Shagun Jha (MP) 58 pts. 3. Aarti Verma (CESC, Maharashtra) 156 pts.