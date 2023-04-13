Hockey

Hockey: RP Singh replaces Harbinder Singh as chairman of selection committee

Besides Singh, other members of the panel are Balwinder Singh, Mohd Riaz, MM Somaya, Subhadra Pradhan, Sardar Singh, BP Govinda, Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam, Rajnish Mishra, VR Raghunath, Sameer Dad, Yuvraj Walmiki, Joydeep Kaur and Asunta Lakra.

PTI
NEW DELHI 13 April, 2023 23:26 IST
NEW DELHI 13 April, 2023 23:26 IST
File photo: RP Singh

File photo: RP Singh | Photo Credit: Sportstar Archives

Besides Singh, other members of the panel are Balwinder Singh, Mohd Riaz, MM Somaya, Subhadra Pradhan, Sardar Singh, BP Govinda, Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam, Rajnish Mishra, VR Raghunath, Sameer Dad, Yuvraj Walmiki, Joydeep Kaur and Asunta Lakra.

Former India international and Uttar Pradesh sports director RP Singh has been appointed as the new chairman of Hockey India’s selection committee, replacing Harbinder Singh.

Singh was appointed to the post on Tuesday and the new committee will come into effect from April 15.

Besides Singh, other members of the panel are Balwinder Singh, Mohd Riaz, MM Somaya, Subhadra Pradhan, Sardar Singh, BP Govinda, Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam, Rajnish Mishra, VR Raghunath, Sameer Dad, Yuvraj Walmiki, Joydeep Kaur and Asunta Lakra.

The committee will consist of chief coaches, scientific advisors and high-performance director of the national men’s and women’s teams.

Also Read
Udhayanidhi Stalin outlines plan to make TN model state for sports

“The appointments for the Hockey India committees were reviewed in the 98th meeting of Hockey India Executive Board held on 27th March 2023.

“We are pleased to inform you that Hockey India Executive Board has unanimously approved for your appointment as the Chairman of Hockey India selection committee with effect from 15th April 2023,” HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said in a letter addressed to Singh, which is in possession of PTI.

Also Read
India appoints Halkett, Farry as analytical coaches for men’s and women’s hockey teams 

“On behalf of Hockey India I would like to congratulate on your appointment as the Chairman of Hockey India Selection Committee.”

Singh used to be a member of the junior selection committee in 1998, and also served as the chairman of HI’s high performance and development committee in 2021.

He later became a member of the senior selection panel in 2021.

Singh will begin his stint with a two-day selection trial for the Indian team in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us