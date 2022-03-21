Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh win Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh win Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.

Rupinder Pal has now donned the Indian colours in 223 international matches, since making his debut in 2010, played an indispensable role in India’s bronze-medal win in Tokyo.

The drag-flicker struck four crucial goals in the tournament, including a penalty stroke, in the crucial play off against Germany to help win a historic bronze medal.

The Indian men’s hockey team ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal by clinching the bronze with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany. By the 25-minute mark, India was down 1-3 only for Harmanpreet Singh to score twice from penalty corners to make it 3-3 and Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh to give India a 5-3 lead with a little less than two quarters left.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2022 jury.