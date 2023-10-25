MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: China aims to clinch maiden title

The Chinese women’s hockey team touched down at Birsa Munda Airport, setting their sights on clinching their first Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 11:59 IST , Ranchi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
China aims to clinch maiden Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title
China aims to clinch maiden Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

China aims to clinch maiden Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chinese women’s hockey team touched down at Birsa Munda Airport, setting their sights on clinching their first Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title.

In recent times, China’s women’s hockey team has been a force to be reckoned with in the Asian hockey circuit. Although they are yet to secure the coveted Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title, they have come agonizingly close in the past. Their determination and commitment have led them to the runner-up position in 2011 and 2016 and a third-place finish in the 2018 and 2021 editions of the elite tournament, showcasing their consistent performance over the years. 

READ | Women’s Asian Champions Trophy-2023: Malaysia arrives in Ranchi with eyes set on maiden title

Adding to their motivation, China recently celebrated a remarkable gold medal victory at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, demonstrating their remarkable prowess and skill on the international stage. The team’s success at the Asian Games has propelled them into the tournament with tremendous confidence and a hunger for victory. 

The upcoming tournament will provide China with an opportunity to further solidify their position in Asian hockey. They are geared up for their opening match against Korea on the 27th October, and fans and spectators are eagerly waiting to witness the battle on the field. 

China’s journey towards their first Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title promises to be an exciting one, and their arrival in Ranchi is a testament to their dedication and ambition. The team is ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead, and they aim to make their presence felt in the tournament. 

Upon the team’s arrival, China Coach Alyson Annan said, “We’ve assembled a different set of players for this tournament in contrast to the roster we fielded during the recent Asian Games, so, our approach and strategies will also be different. We’ll play to learn and grow in this competition, and hopefully deliver good results. Also, India, Korea, and Japan are very good teams and we are looking forward to playing against them in the tournament.”

China Captain Zixia Ou added, “India are a very strong side and we will aim to deliver our best against them. However, our strategy involves a game-by-game focus, ensuring thorough preparation to secure favourable outcomes.”

Related Topics

China /

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: China aims to clinch maiden title
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: De Kock powers South Africa to huge win over Bangladesh
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 25 - India fifth with 11 gold; China crosses 200 medal mark
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA 2023-24: Devin Booker, Suns slide by Warriors to open season
    Reuters
  5. World Cup Diary: Indian juggernaut rolls on and a Portuguese couple’s maiden tryst with cricket
    Shayan Acharya,N. Sudarshan,Anish Pathiyil,P. K. Ajith Kumar,Dhruva Prasad,K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: China aims to clinch maiden title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia arrives in Ranchi with eyes set on maiden title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: South Korea lands in Ranchi with aim to rewrite history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Indian team arrives in Ranchi with focus on securing title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Japan aims to defend title at Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: China aims to clinch maiden title
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: De Kock powers South Africa to huge win over Bangladesh
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 25 - India fifth with 11 gold; China crosses 200 medal mark
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA 2023-24: Devin Booker, Suns slide by Warriors to open season
    Reuters
  5. World Cup Diary: Indian juggernaut rolls on and a Portuguese couple’s maiden tryst with cricket
    Shayan Acharya,N. Sudarshan,Anish Pathiyil,P. K. Ajith Kumar,Dhruva Prasad,K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment