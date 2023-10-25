Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: China aims to clinch maiden title

The Chinese women’s hockey team touched down at Birsa Munda Airport, setting their sights on clinching their first Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title.

In recent times, China’s women’s hockey team has been a force to be reckoned with in the Asian hockey circuit. Although they are yet to secure the coveted Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title, they have come agonizingly close in the past. Their determination and commitment have led them to the runner-up position in 2011 and 2016 and a third-place finish in the 2018 and 2021 editions of the elite tournament, showcasing their consistent performance over the years.

Adding to their motivation, China recently celebrated a remarkable gold medal victory at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, demonstrating their remarkable prowess and skill on the international stage. The team’s success at the Asian Games has propelled them into the tournament with tremendous confidence and a hunger for victory.

The upcoming tournament will provide China with an opportunity to further solidify their position in Asian hockey. They are geared up for their opening match against Korea on the 27th October, and fans and spectators are eagerly waiting to witness the battle on the field.

China’s journey towards their first Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title promises to be an exciting one, and their arrival in Ranchi is a testament to their dedication and ambition. The team is ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead, and they aim to make their presence felt in the tournament.

Upon the team’s arrival, China Coach Alyson Annan said, “We’ve assembled a different set of players for this tournament in contrast to the roster we fielded during the recent Asian Games, so, our approach and strategies will also be different. We’ll play to learn and grow in this competition, and hopefully deliver good results. Also, India, Korea, and Japan are very good teams and we are looking forward to playing against them in the tournament.”

China Captain Zixia Ou added, “India are a very strong side and we will aim to deliver our best against them. However, our strategy involves a game-by-game focus, ensuring thorough preparation to secure favourable outcomes.”