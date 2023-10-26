MagazineBuy Print

Indian women look to put Asiad disappointment behind, hoping for a reset and revival of fortunes at home

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India’s journey in the tournament begins with a match against Thailand on Friday, followed by a clash with Malaysia on Saturday.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 17:14 IST , Ranchi - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Team India practice session during Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, Ranchi.
Team India practice session during Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, Ranchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Team India practice session during Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, Ranchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Less than a month ago, the Indian women’s hockey team ended a disappointing third at the Asian Games, getting a medal but forcing a reset of the team’s plans over its Paris Olympics ambitions and qualification.

On Friday, the players will be hoping for a reset to their performance as well when they take on Thailand on the opening day of the Asian Champions Trophy here, going back to the drawing board for the tough road ahead.

Despite being the highest ranked side in the competition, India was dismantled by host and eventual champion China in the semifinals at Hangzhou, losing 4-0 before managing a bronze and podium finish. But it appeared a confused and erratic side.

ALSO READ | Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan in opener as Indian Colts look to defend title in Malaysia

At the ACT, at least three of the six participating teams – Japan and Korea being the other two -- will be keen to get back some momentum before the Olympic qualifiers in January.

Winning the title will be huge for the side, which rarely gets to play in front of home crowd, but more importantly it might give coach Janneke Schopman and captain Savita Punia enough pointers to be ready for the qualifiers in two months’ time. India has retained the Asiad squad barring two – experienced Sushila Chanu is injured and youngster Vaishnavi Phalke is in reserves, making way for Jyoti and Baljeet Kaur.

With the city hosting the Olympic qualifiers, it will be an advantage for the Indian team to get a feel of the newly-laid turf at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda stadium. With some big names in world hockey including Germany and Britain yet to qualify, every little bit will count.

