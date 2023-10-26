Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan in opener as Indian Colts look to defend title in Malaysia

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will face Men’s Junior Asia Cup Finalists and rival, Pakistan in the opening match of the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 on 27th October in Johor, Malaysia.

The 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 also features 8 teams in this edition instead of the customary 6 teams that it featured in previous editions.

India has been placed in Pool B along with Malaysia, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Pool A will feature Germany, Australia, South Africa, and Great Britain.

The last time India faced Pakistan, it won 2-1 in an intense final at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. The Colts will go on to face Malaysia on 28th October, followed by a contest with New Zealand on 30th October to conclude the group stage. They must ensure a top-2 finish in Pool B to secure qualification for the semifinals.

Captain Uttam Singh will be assisted by Vice Captain Rajinder Singh in his endeavour to lead India to retain the title.

“We will aim for a strong start to our 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 campaign with a win against Pakistan and maintain consistency in our performances, all the way to the Finals.

“Everyone in the squad has worked hard to get to this stage and we will look to execute the game plan in every single match to the best of our abilities and reap the rewards of our hard work,” Uttam said.

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will be in good stead to back this ambition after titles in the last edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup, the Men’s Junior Asia Cup, and good performances in the under-21 Four Nations Tournament in Germany recently.

The tournament will provide India with an ideal opportunity to test its combinations and also assess the competing teams who will also feature in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023.

“This tournament will also be a chance to gauge our standing against some of the top sides that are participating in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 as well. So, the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 will also help us fine-tune our tactics before a major tournament and put us in the best position to compete in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023,” Uttam added.