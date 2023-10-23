MagazineBuy Print

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: South Korea lands in Ranchi with aim to rewrite history

The South Korean women’s hockey team touched down at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 14:11 IST , Ranchi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
South Korea lands in Ranchi with aim to rewrite history
South Korea lands in Ranchi with aim to rewrite history | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

South Korea lands in Ranchi with aim to rewrite history | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The South Korean women’s hockey team touched down at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

The eagerly awaited tournament is set to be played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi from 27th October to 5th November. The tournament promises intense battles as six teams – India, Thailand, Korea, China, Malaysia, and Japan will lock horns with each other. 

Korea, the most successful team in the history of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, has set its sights on extending its domination in the competition and rewriting history. With an impressive track record that includes three championship victories in 2010, 2011, and 2018, as well as a runner-up finish in 2021, they are unequivocally one of the strongest title contenders in the tournament. 

Moreover, Korea will be riding high on confidence as they recently won a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. 

The Korean team will kick off their Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign with a highly anticipated clash against China on 27th October. Interestingly, the two teams last met in the final of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, where China emerged victorious 2-0. 

“Our team has worked tirelessly to prepare for this event, and we are ready to give our all on the field. We are aware of our rich history in this competition, and we are fully committed to upholding our legacy of excellence. However, there’s no pressure on us and we will focus on enjoying our game and giving our best,” said Korea’s Assistant Coach Keonwook Kang upon his arrival. 

“We are delighted to see such a warm reception in Ranchi as so many fans have come to the airport to welcome us. So, we are hopeful of seeing fans turning out in large numbers in the stadium as well to watch us play as it will not only motivate the participating teams, but it’s excellent for the game of hockey as well. Also, this tournament is of great significance, and we are well aware of the expectations. We respect our opponents, especially the Indian team, which is very strong and fast, but we are prepared to face the challenges head-on and strive for victory,” he added. 

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
