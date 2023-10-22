Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Indian team arrives in Ranchi with focus on securing title

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team arrived in Ranchi on a Sunday evening to participate in the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 which is set to begin in less than a week.

Led by goalkeeper Savita Punia, the Indian Women’s Hockey team is full of confidence and determination following its Bronze medal triumph at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

The team has been gearing up for the converted tournament with rigorous training, strategic planning, and strong team unity.

India is aiming for its second Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title, having previously crowned champions in 2016. They were runners-up in the 2013 and 2018 editions, while in 2010, they secured a third-place finish.

India will start its campaign with a match against Thailand on Friday, October 27, followed by a game against Malaysia on Saturday, October 28 before taking on China in their third match on Monday, October 30. India will face Japan on Tuesday, October 31 and will then play its final pool match against Korea on Thursday, November 2.

All six teams will each play five matches in the round-robin stage before the top four teams move into the semifinals.

Speaking on India’s preparations for the tournament and the team’s recent performance, chief coach Janneke Schopman said, “We played some top performances in the recently concluded Asian Games, however, there’s always room for improvement and we will focus on it in this tournament.”

“We are entering the competition with a hunger to prove our mettle, especially after our Bronze medal win at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. We look forward to exciting matches and hope to display our best hockey on the field,” she added.

Captain Savita also shared her thoughts and said, “The warm and heartfelt welcome we have experienced in Ranchi has deeply touched us, serving as an immense source of inspiration and motivation. We are brimming with confidence and determination to claim the coveted title.”

“We had some shortcomings in the recent Asian Games due to which we couldn’t win a Gold medal, however, our team has worked tirelessly to address those issues and we are now ready to give our best on the field,” she added.

The matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD, as well as live streamed on SonyLiv.