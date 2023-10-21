Indian sports news wrap, October 21

BADMINTON

Tanvi Sharma and Bornil Changmai storm into the finals at the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships

Tanvi Sharma and Bornil Changmai maintained their impressive form as they clinched another set of victories and secured their places in the finals on day five of the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships being held in Chengdu, China.

In the girls’ U17 singles category, Tanvi Sharma faced the formidable Anyapat Phichitpreechasak of Thailand. After a closely contested match where second-seeded Anyapat staged a strong comeback following the first round, Tanvi showed great composure and ultimately secured 21-19, 16-21, 21-11 victory.

In the boys’ U15 singles, Bornil Aakash Changmai competed against compatriot, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, in the semi-finals. Bornil registered a 21-16, 21-12 win in straight sets. While Bornil entered the finals, Jagsher bowed out with a bronze medal.

Following in the footsteps of Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma became the second girl from India to enter the U17 finals. When Unnati played the finals in Nonthaburi, Thailand, last year she had to satisfy herself with a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Bornil Changmai has an opportunity to join an exclusive club. If he clinches the gold medal in the boys’ U15 singles, he will become the second India after Siril Verma to do so. Verma had won gold in 2013.

Tanvi Sharma will compete against Yataweemin Ketklieng of Thailand in her girls’ U17 singles final on Sunday while Bornil Aakash Changmai will face Fan Hong Xuan of China in the U15 boys’ singles division final.

-Team Sportstar