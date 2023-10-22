MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, October 22

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on October 22.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 16:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan during his match against Faisal Qamar at the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour 2023, in Dharwad.
India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan during his match against Faisal Qamar at the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour 2023, in Dharwad. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan during his match against Faisal Qamar at the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour 2023, in Dharwad. | Photo Credit: PTI

TENNIS

Asian Games silver medallist Ramkumar Ramanathan warded off a tough challenge from third seed Digvijay Pratap Singh in an all-Indian final to emerge champion in the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour here on Sunday.

The fourth seed Ramanathan beat Digvijay 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) to pocket the winner’s cheque of USD 3600 and 20 ATP points.

Digvijay returned with USD 2120 and 12 ATP points from the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association courts.

This was the first time these two players were meeting each other, and the contest remained intense as there was no service break during the entire duration of the match.

“I had been struggling with my game since the last few weeks. Capping off with a win gives me the much-needed confidence heading into my future tournaments,” said Ramanathan after the final.

- PTI

BADMINTON

Bornil Aakash Changmai extended his remarkable form to win the second-ever gold medal for India in the U15 boys’ singles division on Sunday at the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China. 

Bornil won the final 2-19, 21-13 against the 14-year-old Chinese Fan Hong Xuan in 34 minutes in the boys’ singles final.

The 13-year-old became the second junior badminton player after Siril Verma in 2013 to bag the top podium finish in the prestigious tournament.

The shuttler maintained a consistent performance all through the tournament and defeated compatriot Jagsher Singh Khangurra in the semifinal on Saturday.

- Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Ramkumar Ramanathan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 179/3 (33); Shami removes Ravindra to break partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Podcast - Cricket at the LA Olympics, what happens next? The full lowdown from the IOC session in Mumbai
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 22
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Harris smashes six with broken bat in WBBL on way to century
    Reuters
  5. Japan Open 2023: Shelton beats Karatsev for first ATP Tour title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, October 22
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 294: Makhachev KOs Volkanovski to retain lightweight belt
    Reuters
  3. UFC 294 HIGHLIGHTS and results: Makhachev knocks out Volkanovski to retain lightweight title; Chimaev beats Usman in co-main event
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC 294: India’s Anshul Jubli loses to Mike Breeden on debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 294 Prelims HIGHLIGHTS: India’s Jubli loses vs Mike Breeden; results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 179/3 (33); Shami removes Ravindra to break partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Podcast - Cricket at the LA Olympics, what happens next? The full lowdown from the IOC session in Mumbai
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 22
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Harris smashes six with broken bat in WBBL on way to century
    Reuters
  5. Japan Open 2023: Shelton beats Karatsev for first ATP Tour title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment