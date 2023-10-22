Indian sports news wrap, October 22

TENNIS

Asian Games silver medallist Ramkumar Ramanathan warded off a tough challenge from third seed Digvijay Pratap Singh in an all-Indian final to emerge champion in the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour here on Sunday.

The fourth seed Ramanathan beat Digvijay 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) to pocket the winner’s cheque of USD 3600 and 20 ATP points.

Digvijay returned with USD 2120 and 12 ATP points from the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association courts.

This was the first time these two players were meeting each other, and the contest remained intense as there was no service break during the entire duration of the match.

“I had been struggling with my game since the last few weeks. Capping off with a win gives me the much-needed confidence heading into my future tournaments,” said Ramanathan after the final.

- PTI

BADMINTON

Bornil Aakash Changmai extended his remarkable form to win the second-ever gold medal for India in the U15 boys’ singles division on Sunday at the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China.

Bornil won the final 2-19, 21-13 against the 14-year-old Chinese Fan Hong Xuan in 34 minutes in the boys’ singles final.

The 13-year-old became the second junior badminton player after Siril Verma in 2013 to bag the top podium finish in the prestigious tournament.

The shuttler maintained a consistent performance all through the tournament and defeated compatriot Jagsher Singh Khangurra in the semifinal on Saturday.

- Team Sportstar