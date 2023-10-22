Japan aims to defend title at Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023

The defending Champions Japan arrived in Ranchi on Sunday morning for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

In the highly anticipated Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023, which will take place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi from 27th October to November 5th. Japan is set to face formidable opponents including Malaysia, China, Korea, Thailand, and hosts India.

Japan will be up against Malaysia in the tournament opener on 27th October.

Japan has a history of success in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, having clinched the title in both the 2013 and 2021 editions of this competition. Japan also finished as runners-up in 2010, while in 2011 and 2016, it finished third in the tournament.

Japan’s sights is now firmly set on defending it’s hard-earned Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title.

Speaking on the team’s preparation for the tournament, Japan’s captain Yuri said, “We are thoroughly prepared for this tournament and deeply moved by the warm welcome we have received in Ranchi, which serves as a tremendous source of motivation.”

“While we have faced the participating teams in recent Asian Games, we have elevated our game and crafted distinct strategies. Our team dynamics have evolved, and we anticipate that all these improvements will be visible during this competition. Moreover, our team’s hard work and unity are our greatest strengths, and we are ready to give our all for our country. Our objective is to emerge as the top team in this tournament and defend the elusive title,“ she added.